Proof Jessica Biel’s Stylish Throwback Photos Are Tearin’ Up Justin Timberlake’s Heart

Jessica Biel's latest Instagram post—a slideshow of throwback photos from 20 years ago—had her husband Justin Timberlake thirsting in the comments. See his reaction below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Apr 19, 2023 1:22 AMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Date Night With SZA

Jessica Biel can't stop the feeling that comes with these throwback pictures.

The actress recently posted a collection of photos taken more than 20 years ago, back when she was one of the lead stars of 7th Heaven and a talent to watch in Hollywood.

In one of the images, taken on the red carpet for the 1999 premiere of American Pie, Jessica is seen wearing an ombre tank top and cropped black pants. She also shared a photo from the 1998 premiere of Playing by Heart, where she sported a black graphic tee, leather jacket and multicolored beanie to the event.

"I hear all of these outfits are cool again," Jessica captioned her April 17 slideshow. "Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time."

Justin Timberlake, who met Jessica in 2007 and married her in 2012, had nothing but heart eyes for the photos, writing in the comments, "The teenage me just started sweating."

photos
Jessica Biel Through the Years

The pair—who are parents to sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 8—have kept their relationship going strong throughout the years, with Justin always taking time to celebrate his wife. Just last month, he penned a sweet tribute on Jessica's 41st birthday, adding that she was "aging like a FINE wine!!!!"

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

2

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

3

LIB's Paul Accuses Vanessa Lachey of Having "Bias" at Reunion

"Let me tell y'all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for," the singer wrote on Instagram. "And today is her bday! I'm so glad you were born, my love. And, I'm so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. I love you to the moon and back."

Keep scrolling to see more romantic moments between the N'SYNC alum and the Sinner star.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Golden Couple

The couple has mastered the red carpet, slaying their 2018 Golden Globes arrival. 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A Night Out

The pair switched up their looks for something more casual after the 2018 Golden Globes. 

Venturelli/WireImage
Two Peas in a Pod

The couple made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Google
Bright Lights

Jessica turned heads in the bright yellow gown as she was accompanied by Justin on a night out. 

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
The Perfect Pair

The duo stunned on the red carpet of the 2018 Emmy Awards. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Full Circle Moment

Exactly 10 years after first meeting at the 2007 Golden Globes, they walked the red carpet looking more in love than ever.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shine Bright

Red carpet royalty! The couple enjoyed a major style moment at the 2017 Oscars.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Feeling Frisky

The actress got her groove on during a night out with Timberlake at a Los Angeles Lakers game in early 2017. 

Instagram
Mwah!

Name a more iconic Hollywood duo, we dare you. 

INSTARimages.com/INFphoto.com
Fun in the Sun

Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Biel-Timberlake clan gets some sun in the Caribbean. 

Instagram
Trick Or Treat

Can't stop the feeling! The trio dressed up as the characters from the movie Trolls for Halloween in 2016.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for GLSEN
My Girl

The "What Goes Around" crooner supported his No. 1 as she accepted the Inspiration Award onstage during the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards.

Instagram
Baby Makes Three

In 2014, it was revealed that the longtime duo was expecting their very first child together. Silas Randall Timberlake was born in April 2015!

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic
Matching Mates

The lovely duo wore matching suits as they attended the world premiere of Timberlake's Runner Runner flack in Las Vegas.

Sharpshooter Images / Splash
Date Night

2013 proved quite a year for these two: The lovebirds were all smiles on their way to watch the Broadway show The Book of Mormon in the Big Apple. 

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Hole in One

The picture-perfect pair is pictured leaving Justin's Mirimichi Golf Course in 2013. 

Venturelli/WireImage
Hollywood Perfection

Fast forward to 2013, and the married couple looked stunning at the Premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Uri Schanker/WireImage
PDA Alert

The actres is giving her hubby a kiss and he's loving it at the 2013 US Open in NY.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Mr. and Mrs. Timberlake!

It's official, y'all! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel said "I do" in southern Italy on October 19, 2012. "It's great to be married, the ceremony was beautiful and it was so special to be surrounded by our family and friends," the duo told People

David Cannon, Jamie Squire/Getty Images
J.T.'s Biggest Fan

Jess was happy to cheer on her athletically-inclined man at a pre-wedding golf tournament in 2012.

 

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Courtside Kisses

Ooh, la la! The normally reserved couple packed on the PDA for the famed Kiss Cam at a Los Angeles Lakers game in May 2012.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via WireImage
She Said Yes!

Over the 2011 holiday season, the former boybander popped the question with a stunning engagement ring. Who ultimately spilled the engagement beans? Justin's granny, who let the cat out of the bag to a gossip blog. 

Dara Kushner/INFphoto.com
Old Habits Die Hard

Even though they were technically broken up, Justin couldn't help gushing about J.Biel in an interview with Vanity Fair in the summer of 2011. "She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life," he said. By the fall, Justin and Jessica were back on.

Us Weekly
Cry Me a River

Say it ain't so! On Mar. 11, 2011, the couple released a joint statement to People confirming that they had, in fact, broken up.

Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage
Socializing With the Social Network Star

On Feb. 27, 2011, the A-list duo literally sparkled at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. Timberlake's film The Social Network received eight Academy Award nominations that night and went home with three.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Vision in White

Also in May 2010, Jessica looked stunning in a floor-length ivory gown. Her pop singer beau looked great as well, opting for an all-black ensemble for the Met Ball.

Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Keeping it Casual

The lovebirds took a low-key stroll holding hands through NYC's Tribeca neighborhood in 2010.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Hot Mama

In May 2009, the perfect pair embodied old-school Hollywood glamour at the Met Costume Institute Gala in NYC.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello ; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Golden Opportunity at the Golden Globes

J.T. and Jess first struck up a conversation at the 2007 Golden Globes afterparty, according to reports.The night was likely a bit awkward as Justin's recent ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz was also in attendance.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

2

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

3

LIB's Paul Accuses Vanessa Lachey of Having "Bias" at Reunion

4

Why Katy Perry Got Booed on American Idol for the First Time

5

Melissa Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice for Comment About Her Daughter