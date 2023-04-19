Proof Jessica Biel’s Stylish Throwback Photos Are Tearin’ Up Justin Timberlake’s Heart

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Date Night With SZA

Jessica Biel can't stop the feeling that comes with these throwback pictures.

The actress recently posted a collection of photos taken more than 20 years ago, back when she was one of the lead stars of 7th Heaven and a talent to watch in Hollywood.

In one of the images, taken on the red carpet for the 1999 premiere of American Pie, Jessica is seen wearing an ombre tank top and cropped black pants. She also shared a photo from the 1998 premiere of Playing by Heart, where she sported a black graphic tee, leather jacket and multicolored beanie to the event.

"I hear all of these outfits are cool again," Jessica captioned her April 17 slideshow. "Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time."

Justin Timberlake, who met Jessica in 2007 and married her in 2012, had nothing but heart eyes for the photos, writing in the comments, "The teenage me just started sweating."