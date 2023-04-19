Love Is Blind: These 2 Couples Got Engaged Off Camera in Season 4

Watch : Paul Peden Admits He Dated WHO From the Pods After Love Is Blind

When it comes to love, anything is pod-sible. But not everything makes it on TV.

In fact, two other couples got engaged during season four of Love Is Blind, according to Netflix's Tudum website. However, unlike the pairs who were filmed on their journey to the altar, these couples were not brought to Mexico for further filming, and their engagements didn't end up airing on the series.

So, which engagements did viewers not see? Jimmy Forde, a 29-year-old technical product manager and Wendi Kong, who is a 28-year-old aerospace engineer, got engaged in the pods. Meanwhile, Ava Jenson, a 32-year-old communications specialist, and JP Schultz, who is a 30-year-old plant operations director, also said yes to a forever together while on the show.

For JP and Ava, their romance fizzled out almost immediately after filming. "Everything I felt in [the pods] felt real," JP told Tudum. "I was so excited when she said yes." But things eventually took a turn when they left the pods and entered the real world.