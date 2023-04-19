Love Is Blind: These 2 Couples Got Engaged Off Camera in Season 4

Not every proposal inside the pods was featured on season four of Love Is Blind. Learn which couples got engaged off camera and where they stand now.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 19, 2023 1:21 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVEngagementsCouplesCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Paul Peden Admits He Dated WHO From the Pods After Love Is Blind

When it comes to love, anything is pod-sible. But not everything makes it on TV.

In fact, two other couples got engaged during season four of Love Is Blind, according to Netflix's Tudum website. However, unlike the pairs who were filmed on their journey to the altar, these couples were not brought to Mexico for further filming, and their engagements didn't end up airing on the series.

So, which engagements did viewers not see? Jimmy Forde, a 29-year-old technical product manager and Wendi Kong, who is a 28-year-old aerospace engineer, got engaged in the pods. Meanwhile, Ava Jenson, a 32-year-old communications specialist, and JP Schultz, who is a 30-year-old plant operations director, also said yes to a forever together while on the show.

For JP and Ava, their romance fizzled out almost immediately after filming. "Everything I felt in [the pods] felt real," JP told Tudum. "I was so excited when she said yes." But things eventually took a turn when they left the pods and entered the real world.

photos
Love Is Blind Season 4 Relationship Status Check

Ava recalled, "I saw him at the airport and he was a completely different person. As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate and it pinged a bit and I looked down and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement."

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

2

LIB's Paul Accuses Vanessa Lachey of Having "Bias" at Reunion

3

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

JP explained that he wanted to restructure where their heads were at relationship-wise because "continuing to get married on this timeline" didn't feel realistic to him. Following this exchange, the pair ended up splitting.

As for Wendi and Jimmy?

When the couple was not selected to continue filming in Mexico, they returned home to continue their journey as fiancés. But, their plans for a forever came to an end. Jimmy noted of their return to Seattle, "That's where it started going back down to earth and everything started to unravel a bit."

Netflix

After about three months together, the pair went their separate ways. Despite calling off their romance, Tudum reported that the pair are on good terms post-breakup.

After her relationship fizzled out with Jimmy, Wendi gave romance a go with a different cast member. Paul Peden, who turned down fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar, exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes that he and Wendi reconnected in the real world. He noted that they went on dates but were "never exclusive."

On the topic of where they stand now, Paul revealed that they were too alike to last.

"It's almost too much," Paul explained. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

To see other Love Is Blind cast members who dated off-camera, keep reading...

Netflix
Marshall Glaze and Kacia Clark

After his engagement to Jackie Bonds ended early in season four—and his ex-fiancée immediately moved on by dating her other pod connection, Josh Demas—Marshall exclusively revealed to E! News that he tried rebounding with another cast mate he connected with in the pods.

"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We tried." Kacia didn't receive much screen time on the show, but made a lasting impression on Marshall. Alas, he explained that he was still too hung up on his failed relationship with Jackie to make anything work.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," Marshall admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia." He added that ending things with Kacia was "rough" and he stills feels "apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, 'This isn't really the time or the place.'"

Netflix
Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas

Technically, viewers did get to see the start of Jackie and Josh's controversial relationship happen, though Jackie fired back at claims that they began dating before she broke up with Marshall. Taking to Instagram April 10 to "speak the truth," Jackie clarified the timeline and denied cheating on her former fiancée. 

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" she wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up."

During the live reunion, Jackie revealed she and Josh have been dating since the show ended and recently moved in together. After the special aired, Jackie posted a tribute to her boyfriend on social media.  "A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it," she captioned a series of photos of her with Josh. "Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm."

Netflix
Paul Peden and Wendi Kong

Torn between Micah Lussier and Amber Wilder in the pods, Paul ultimately chose to propose to Micah, only to be the one to say no at the altar. And after filming ended for season four, Paul decided to rekindle a connection he had early on in the experiment, just not with Amber. 

"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Paul exclusively revealed to E! News. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her." While Wendi was another woman who didn't get much airtime, Paul shared that he bonded with her in the real world. However, he clarified that they were "never exclusive, but went on dates." 

The pair were only together for a brief amount of time because, Paul explained, they were almost too compatible. 

"It's almost too much," Paul told Lim Rhodes. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

Netflix
Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati

After months of speculation that their friendship had blossomed into a romance after their respective engagements ended, the season two duo revealed they were dating during the spinoff series Love Is Blind's After the Altar. Too bad Kyle and Deepti had already split by the time the episodes had dropped in September of last year.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Kyle has since moved on, exclusively confirming to E! News that he is engaged to Tania Leanos after proposing in Chicago April 11.

"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," Kyle told E! News. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates."

Netflix
Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley

Did they or didn't they? After Shayne chose to propose to Natalie Lee in season two, Shaina still made her feelings for him known. And after Shayne and Natalie didn't get married in the finale, they tried to give their relationship another shot off-camera. But Natalie revealed during Love Is Blind After the Altar that she discovered "flirtatious messages" between her boyfriend and Shaina about "what would have happened if they ended up together." The direct messages lead to the (second) demise of their romance, with Natalie explaining, "That's why we're not together anymore."

On After the Altar, Shaina insisted that it was "slander," telling Shayne, "We've always been appropriate. We've never hung out alone." (They, at the time, they were indeed hanging out alone.)

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalie suggested "a lot more" of Shayne and Shaina's correspondences were left "on the cutting room floor."

"I understand, in terms of how much you can really show in these three 45-minute-long episodes," she said, "but what I do have is, again, text messages and emails with Shayne, talking about him unsending Instagram messages, deleting messages, and those DMs with Shaina, so that's something that I talked about that didn't make the cut, that I think kind of would have helped with the story."

Instagram
Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin

While he initially proposed to Jessica Batten in season one, Mark also had a connection with "LC" in the pods. So, after his relationship with Jessica ended, Mark and "LC" rekindled things IRL. But their romance was shortlived, LC ended things when she learned that Mark was dating someone else.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News in June 2020. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

In his own statement, Mark said, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."

Since then, Mark found love with Aubrey Rainey, whom he married in September of last year. The couple have two sons, Ace, 2, and Axton, 13 months.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

2

LIB's Paul Accuses Vanessa Lachey of Having "Bias" at Reunion

3

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

4

Why Katy Perry Got Booed on American Idol for the First Time

5

Melissa Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice for Comment About Her Daughter