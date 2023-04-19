Love Is Blind: These 2 Couples Got Engaged Off Camera in Season 4

When it comes to love, anything is pod-sible. But not everything makes it on TV.
In fact, two other couples got engaged during season four of Love Is Blind, according to Netflix's Tudum website. However, unlike the pairs who were filmed on their journey to the altar, these couples were not brought to Mexico for further filming, and their engagements didn't end up airing on the series.
So, which engagements did viewers not see? Jimmy Forde, a 29-year-old technical product manager and Wendi Kong, who is a 28-year-old aerospace engineer, got engaged in the pods. Meanwhile, Ava Jenson, a 32-year-old communications specialist, and JP Schultz, who is a 30-year-old plant operations director, also said yes to a forever together while on the show.
For JP and Ava, their romance fizzled out almost immediately after filming. "Everything I felt in [the pods] felt real," JP told Tudum. "I was so excited when she said yes." But things eventually took a turn when they left the pods and entered the real world.
Ava recalled, "I saw him at the airport and he was a completely different person. As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate and it pinged a bit and I looked down and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement."
JP explained that he wanted to restructure where their heads were at relationship-wise because "continuing to get married on this timeline" didn't feel realistic to him. Following this exchange, the pair ended up splitting.
As for Wendi and Jimmy?
When the couple was not selected to continue filming in Mexico, they returned home to continue their journey as fiancés. But, their plans for a forever came to an end. Jimmy noted of their return to Seattle, "That's where it started going back down to earth and everything started to unravel a bit."
After about three months together, the pair went their separate ways. Despite calling off their romance, Tudum reported that the pair are on good terms post-breakup.
After her relationship fizzled out with Jimmy, Wendi gave romance a go with a different cast member. Paul Peden, who turned down fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar, exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes that he and Wendi reconnected in the real world. He noted that they went on dates but were "never exclusive."
On the topic of where they stand now, Paul revealed that they were too alike to last.
"It's almost too much," Paul explained. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."
