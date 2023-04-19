Aaron Carter's Former Fiancée Melanie Martin Questions His Cause of Death After Autopsy Released

Watch : Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed as an Accident

Melanie Martin has lingering questions about Aaron Carter's death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner recently concluded that the singer drowned in his bathtub on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. In online records obtained by E! News April 18, Carter's manner of death was determined as an accident, with drowning and "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" listed as his causes of death.

Difluoroethane is a compressed gas used in air spray cleaners, while alprazolam is a generic drug commonly sold under the brand Xanax.

But despite the coroner's findings, Melanie shared her reaction to the report by telling TMZ, "The results of the autopsy are not closure for me."

"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" she continued. "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."