Bindi Irwin Shares How Daughter Grace Honors Dad Steve Irwin’s Memory

Bindi Irwin is keeping her father's memory alive.
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 from a fatal stingray wound, recently shared how she paid tribute to her dad with name of her daughter, Grace Warrior.
"When Grace was born my first words as I held her in my arms were that she's our ‘graceful warrior,'" Bindi, who shares the 2-year-old with husband Chandler Powell, told Hello! Magazine in an interview published April 17. "Chandler and I immediately knew that should be her name. The name Grace Warrior suits our daughter perfectly and feels like the perfect way to honour the greatest Wildlife Warrior to have ever lived, my dad."
Apart from names, Bindi—who was 8 years old at the time of Steve's death—has also honored her dad by continuing his mission to protect wildlife.
"I hope he would be proud of what we have achieved for conservation," she continued. "It's hard to believe it's been over 16 years since he passed away. In some ways, it still feels like yesterday that we were on our last crocodile research trip together as a family. I know in my heart that his love and enthusiasm will live on and that brings me great comfort."
And the love of animals is something that continues to run in the family.
"Grace already loves animals so much that it's easy to share the wonder of animals together," Bindi, now 24, shared. "I'm excited knowing that as she gets older we will be able to impart little gems of information about each animal she meets."
But there's no pressure on Grace to follow in her family's conservation footsteps. For Bindi, all that matters is that her daughter stays true to herself.
"My hope is that our daughter will follow her heart in life and pursue a path that brings her fulfilment and happiness," Bindi said. "No matter what she decides to do, I want her to know that I'll always be cheering for her and will be there if she needs a shoulder to lean on."
