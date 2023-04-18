Bindi Irwin Shares How Daughter Grace Honors Dad Steve Irwin’s Memory

Watch : Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is keeping her father's memory alive.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 from a fatal stingray wound, recently shared how she paid tribute to her dad with name of her daughter, Grace Warrior.

"When Grace was born my first words as I held her in my arms were that she's our ‘graceful warrior,'" Bindi, who shares the 2-year-old with husband Chandler Powell, told Hello! Magazine in an interview published April 17. "Chandler and I immediately knew that should be her name. The name Grace Warrior suits our daughter perfectly and feels like the perfect way to honour the greatest Wildlife Warrior to have ever lived, my dad."

Apart from names, Bindi—who was 8 years old at the time of Steve's death—has also honored her dad by continuing his mission to protect wildlife.

"I hope he would be proud of what we have achieved for conservation," she continued. "It's hard to believe it's been over 16 years since he passed away. In some ways, it still feels like yesterday that we were on our last crocodile research trip together as a family. I know in my heart that his love and enthusiasm will live on and that brings me great comfort."