Bindi Irwin Shares How Daughter Grace Honors Dad Steve Irwin’s Memory

Bindi Irwin revealed how her dad, the late Steve Irwin, inspired the name of her 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Apr 18, 2023 11:29 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsCelebritiesBindi Irwin
Watch: Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is keeping her father's memory alive.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 from a fatal stingray wound, recently shared how she paid tribute to her dad with name of her daughter, Grace Warrior.

"When Grace was born my first words as I held her in my arms were that she's our ‘graceful warrior,'" Bindi, who shares the 2-year-old with husband Chandler Powell, told Hello! Magazine in an interview published April 17. "Chandler and I immediately knew that should be her name. The name Grace Warrior suits our daughter perfectly and feels like the perfect way to honour the greatest Wildlife Warrior to have ever lived, my dad."

Apart from names, Bindi—who was 8 years old at the time of Steve's death—has also honored her dad by continuing his mission to protect wildlife.

"I hope he would be proud of what we have achieved for conservation," she continued. "It's hard to believe it's been over 16 years since he passed away. In some ways, it still feels like yesterday that we were on our last crocodile research trip together as a family. I know in my heart that his love and enthusiasm will live on and that brings me great comfort."

photos
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

And the love of animals is something that continues to run in the family.

"Grace already loves animals so much that it's easy to share the wonder of animals together," Bindi, now 24, shared. "I'm excited knowing that as she gets older we will be able to impart little gems of information about each animal she meets."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

2

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

3

LIB's Paul Accuses Vanessa Lachey of Having "Bias" at Reunion

But there's no pressure on Grace to follow in her family's conservation footsteps. For Bindi, all that matters is that her daughter stays true to herself.

"My hope is that our daughter will follow her heart in life and pursue a path that brings her fulfilment and happiness," Bindi said. "No matter what she decides to do, I want her to know that I'll always be cheering for her and will be there if she needs a shoulder to lean on."

Keep reading to see photos from Bindi and Chandler's love story.

Instagram
Baby Makes Three

After tying the knot on March 25, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021—their first wedding anniversary. 

Instagram
A Pre-Proposal Clue

"Beautiful Bee, I love you so much," the future groom wrote on Instagram the day before popping the question. "You're my best friend and whole world. I can't wait to celebrate your birthday tomorrow at #AustraliaZoo. Here's to another year and beyond of life changing adventures together."

 

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images
Little Laughs

The pair shared a laugh at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2019.

Instagram
Adventure Buddies

"Thank you for always being there," she wrote just a few weeks before the big day. "I'm grateful every day for you. You're my sunshine. Always."

Instagram
Koala Cuddles

The only thing cuter than these two in this 2019 pic was their furry friend.

Instagram
A Perfect Pair

The couple enjoyed a picturesque hike in this 2019 snap.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
All in the Family

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, and her mother, Terri Irwin, joined the couple for the unveiling of Steve's star. The Crocodile Hunter was honored posthumously in 2018.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The sweethearts were all smiles in this 2018 photo.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

"In all the hustle and bustle of life, let's find time to adventure, explore and truly LIVE," Bindi captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
A Little Friend

Chandler had a little something on his face in this adorable 2018 shot.

Instagram
Birthday Flowers

Proving he really does throw the best birthday surprises, Chandler gave Bindi flowers on her big day last year.

Instagram
Camel Cuteness

"Sharing life's most wonderful moments with the one you love...that's true happiness," Bindi captioned the 2017 photo.

Instagram
Super Costumes

The dynamic duo dressed up as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Halloween 2017.

 
Instagram
Some Serious Bling

"When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead!" she wrote in 2017.

Instagram
Valentines

"These really are the pictures of true happiness," she wrote ahead of Valentine's Day 2017. "I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness."

David Livingston/Getty Images
Young Love

The couple attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2016.

Instagram
Lake Life

"We spent this day with our families smiling and laughing by the lake," Bindi captioned this photo from 2015. "I am so glad we found each other in this great big world. I love you."

David Livingston/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader

Chandler supported Bindi at the filming of Dancing with the Stars season 21 in 2015.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

2

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

3

LIB's Paul Accuses Vanessa Lachey of Having "Bias" at Reunion

4

These Love Is Blind Hookups Happened Off-Camera

5
Exclusive

Here's Why LIB's Paul and Micah Broke Up Again After Filming