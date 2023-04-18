The Way Chris Evans Was Previously Dumped Is Much Worse Than Ghosting

Watch : Chris Evans' Valentine's Day Tribute to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is sharing his own dating horror story.

The Knives Out star revealed that someone he was seeing slowly pulled back from him, leading him to get the message that they were not interested.

However, he'd have preferred to just been left on read.

"I feel I've experienced something much worse," he told People in an interview published April 18. "I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually."

As the 41-year-old put it, in order to cope, "you tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by."

But these days, life doesn't imitate art for Chris—who stars alongside Ana de Armas in the new action-romance Ghosted—as he's smitten with girlfriend Alba Baptista.

The couple—who has been dating for over a year—were first spotted publicly in November when holding hands while out on a walk in New York City's Central Park. They later went Instagram official in January 2023 with a video of Chris and Alba goofing off and calling one another babe over and over again.