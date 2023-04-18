Allow Ariana Grande to Bewitch You With This Glimpse Inside the Wicked Movie

We're off to see the wonderful Witch of the North.
Ariana Grande was recently photographed in full costume as Glinda the Good Witch, whom she'll portray in the upcoming Wicked movie opposite Cynthia Erivo's Wicked Witch of the West.
In the photos, Ariana is seen standing on a raised golden platform, wearing a bubblegum pink ballgown adorned with sparkling beading and ruffled in the layers, just like Glinda's iconic gown worn by Billie Burke in The Wizard of Oz.
Ari's look is paired with an ornate crown that sits atop her head, while her blonde hair trails down her back. As she performs into the cameras, Ariana holds a scepter adorned with a blazing star.
In the background, Ariana is surrounded by a colorful set consisting of multicolored houses and bright flowers.
The photos come as the Wicked movie unveiled its first official look of Ariana and Cynthia in their respective roles on April 16. That same day, Wicked director Jon M. Chu teased what fans can expect from his two leading stars.
"I've already been changed for good by these two women… #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz," he tweeted. "They will lift ur spirits, break ur heart and leave you speechless with their voices."
Ariana, who recently got candid about her body image during filming, has also been touched by her experience working on the movie. She wrote in an April 3 Instagram post that she is "savoring every millisecond" with her character.
"I don't want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow," she continued. "I hope this isn't all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one."
Keep scrolling to see the new photos of Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked.