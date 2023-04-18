Allow Ariana Grande to Bewitch You With This Glimpse Inside the Wicked Movie

Watch : See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba From Wicked

We're off to see the wonderful Witch of the North.

Ariana Grande was recently photographed in full costume as Glinda the Good Witch, whom she'll portray in the upcoming Wicked movie opposite Cynthia Erivo's Wicked Witch of the West.

In the photos, Ariana is seen standing on a raised golden platform, wearing a bubblegum pink ballgown adorned with sparkling beading and ruffled in the layers, just like Glinda's iconic gown worn by Billie Burke in The Wizard of Oz.

Ari's look is paired with an ornate crown that sits atop her head, while her blonde hair trails down her back. As she performs into the cameras, Ariana holds a scepter adorned with a blazing star.

In the background, Ariana is surrounded by a colorful set consisting of multicolored houses and bright flowers.

The photos come as the Wicked movie unveiled its first official look of Ariana and Cynthia in their respective roles on April 16. That same day, Wicked director Jon M. Chu teased what fans can expect from his two leading stars.