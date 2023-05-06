Katy Perry Upgrades Her California Gurl Style at King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch : Katy Perry Talks Being Asked to Perform at King Charles' Coronation

Katy Perry is ready to roar at King Charles III's coronation.

The "California Gurls" singer made a spectacular entrance at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 for the ceremonial event, which will officially crown King Charles and Queen Camilla as monarchs nearly eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Katy, 38, shined bright as a firework in a light-purple short-sleeve skirt set paired with a head-turning fascinator and matching gloves. Other stars to attend in honor of the new King of England included Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie. (See all the guests arrive here.)

Katy—who Charles appointed as ambassador to the British Asian Trust in 2020—took a quick break from her PLAY residency show in Las Vegas to be at the royal festivities and will soon take the stage at a special coronation concert in his honor. On May 7, she'll perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle, joining a musical lineup that also includes Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli.

The "Dark Horse" artist recently told E! News she's grateful to be an ambassador of the organization and perform at the celebration.