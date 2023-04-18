Jessie James Decker’s Sister Sydney Shares Picture Perfect Update After Airplane Incident

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

Jessie James Decker's little sister has popped into the chat with a new photo.

Two days after the singer shared on her Instagram Story that her pregnant sister Sydney Rae Bass was "humiliated" on a United Airlines flight after a flight attendant had her get on "her hands and knees" to clean up some popcorn her youngest daughter spilled, Sydney gave a subtle reference to the incident in her own social media post.

As seen in the pic posted to Sydney's Instagram April 17, her 2-year-old daughter Blaire, who Sydney shares with husband Anthony Bass, is seen smiling while sitting on what appears to be a kitchen counter and holding a family-size bag of popcorn.

Sydney—who is also mom to 5-year-old Brooklyn Rae with the baseball player—captioned the moment, "She so cute." Meanwhile, Jessie took to the comment section to write, "The popcorn hazard," referencing what allegedly went down while Sydney was traveling.