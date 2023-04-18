Jessie James Decker’s Sister Sydney Shares Picture Perfect Update After Airplane Incident

Jessie James Decker's little sister has popped into the chat with a new photo.
Two days after the singer shared on her Instagram Story that her pregnant sister Sydney Rae Bass was "humiliated" on a United Airlines flight after a flight attendant had her get on "her hands and knees" to clean up some popcorn her youngest daughter spilled, Sydney gave a subtle reference to the incident in her own social media post.
As seen in the pic posted to Sydney's Instagram April 17, her 2-year-old daughter Blaire, who Sydney shares with husband Anthony Bass, is seen smiling while sitting on what appears to be a kitchen counter and holding a family-size bag of popcorn.
Sydney—who is also mom to 5-year-old Brooklyn Rae with the baseball player—captioned the moment, "She so cute." Meanwhile, Jessie took to the comment section to write, "The popcorn hazard," referencing what allegedly went down while Sydney was traveling.
Per People, Jessie wrote on her April 16 Story, "Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop." Later in Jessie's IG Story, Sydney said on camera that United Airlines gave her daughter the popcorn during the flight.
That same day, Anthony shared his own frustrations about the alleged situation on Twitter, which sparked a parenting debate on the social media platform.
One Twitter user wrote under the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher's post, "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them." Anthony replied, "The cleaning crew they hire!"
Meanwhile, a different social media user defended Anthony and Sydney over the incident. "I think it's disgusting that the stewardess made a pregnant woman clean up a mess," the wrote. "If they're going to supply popcorn on the airplane be ready for messes to clean up if you don't like it, don't serve popcorn."
In response to his claim on what went down, United Airlines replied on Twitter April 16 by writing, "Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member."
E! News reached out to United Airlines for comment, but did not hear back.