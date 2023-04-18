Why Katy Perry Got Booed on American Idol for the First Time in 6 Years

The American Idol audience doesn't love the judges' comments unconditionally.
During the ABC show's April 17 episode, contestant Nutsa Buzaladze delivered a performance of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' "Paris (Ooh La La)." While the rendition confirmed the 25-year-old deserved a spot in the Top 26, judge Katy Perry had a suggestion for Nutsa's future.
"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," she said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."
As the audience—the show was filming in front of fans in Hawaii—erupted in boos, Katy's fellow judges couldn't believe what they were hearing.
"Whoa, hostility!" Lionel Richie shared. Luke Bryan added, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed."
Despite experiencing a first in her six years of judging contestants on American Idol, Katy didn't regret her honest feedback.
"What I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script," she continued. "I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."
Although viewers won't find out if Nutsa advances to the next round until the April 23 results show, the artist expressed gratitude for all those who supported her most recent performance.
"After receiving so much love and support from you, I got really emotional!" Nutsa wrote on Instagram April 18. "I wanted to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to all of you who felt my emotions, shared this journey with me, who voted for me and sent me love!"
Regardless of where she ends up in the competition, Nutsa has a new fan thanks to American Idol mentor Noah Cyrus.
"That was so good," she said backstage after the performance. "Just sing your face off next time. Walk in with a beautiful gown and just be gorg. Don't lose who you are. I love you."
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.