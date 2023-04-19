14 Armenian-Owned Brands to Support Now & Always

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From clean and cruelty-free beauty formulas to gorgeous handmade jewelry using traditional materials, there are a ton of gems created by Armenian entrepreneurs and creatives all over the world that deserve a front-row spot in your wardrobe, home and beyond.
To make it easier to discover and lift up Armenian-owned brands, we rounded up some of the very best fashion, beauty and lifestyle picks that we think you should know about. From celebrity-loved beaded necklaces by Ian Charms that are dripping in cool to innovative skincare like Diana Madison Beauty's top-rated face oil, there are tons of amazing Armenian-owned brands you can shop from right now.
Why now, you ask? Many Armenians take the month of April to commemorate the lives lost during the Armenian Genocide, while also honoring their enduring culture, traditions and rich heritage.
So, if you don't have any Armenian labels on your radar quite yet, you can take this month as the perfect opportunity to learn about, browse through and uplift them. Read ahead to uncover 14 of our favorite picks from some of the most noteworthy Armenian-owned brands.
Diana Madison Beauty Glowtopia Face Oil
For beauty influencer Diana Madison, it all started with the goal to create a beauty brand that empowered women, especially mothers. The mom herself worked to create this magically formulated Glowtopia Face Oil, and needless to say, the product took off. With prickly pear seed oil, apricot kernel oil, vitamins E and K and rose geranium oil, the moisturizer works to improve elasticity and brighten under-eye circles— and it really does the trick. Reviewers come back to restock on the face oil because of its scent and how it restores dry skin with a dewy glow.
Toi et Moi Ring
For handcrafted, trendy and versatile jewelry, take a scroll through IceLink's necklaces, rings, bracelets and more. With jewelry for both women and men, the brand was launched in 2003 by father-daughter duo, Andy and Suzy Sogoyan, with decades-long roots in the jewelry industry.
Our personal fave piece at IceLink? This Toi et Moi Ring that features two distinctive pear and marquise gemstones nestled on a simple gold band.
Dose of Colors - Liquid Matte Lipstick
If you're looking for the perfect liquid matte lipstick, don't look any further than this rich, pigmented, long-wearing lipstick from Dose of Colors. Founder Anna Petrosian knows a thing or two about creating a killer liquid matte lipstick, but that's not where her expertise ends. The freelance makeup artist used her decade-long experience to launch the cruelty-free cosmetics line in 2013, and Dose of Colors now has a ton of must-have products ranging from lip oils, foundations and eyeshadow palettes.
Ladybug Set
Upgrade your kitchenware in time for spring with Shushan Collection's newly launched exclusive kitchen collection. Founded by LadyBugs Catering and Events CEO, Shushan Darzian, the launch of this simply stunning porcelain collection was inspired by her desire to share her love of cooking and hosting with others. The plates and bowls are delicately designed with a pair of gold-toned ladybugs settled atop an embossed branch. Not only are these the perfect practical plates and bowls to serve all your favorite dishes, but they also make for the perfect gift. (Hint: Mother's Day is right around the corner!)
Ian Charms DMP Necklace
Ian Charms' vibrant and playful pieces serve up a trendy, nostalgic feel that we can't get enough of. Founded by Lisa Sahakian, each unique Ian Charms gem is handcrafted in Los Angeles. All you need to take your outfit to the next level is a colorful bracelet or necklace from the brand, like this new addition with freshwater pearls and eye-catching glass star beads.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil
If you're one of the many obsessed with the timeless and irresistible scent of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, you can also enjoy the iconic scent in the form of a scented body oil. The French-Armenian perfumer's successful Baccarat Rouge 540 scent can be taken a notch higher by first layering this hydrating and illuminating body oil, which has dreamy notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris that give off a woodier scent than the original perfume.
Remnants | Earring
Elevate your wardrobe with a piece from Italy-based fashion brand, Khosrov. The Los Angeles-born Armenian designer launched his namesake label with the goal to coalesce rich Armenian heritage with a modern sensibility, and his whimsical, inviting designs always tell a story. This particular hand-cut earring was made from deconstructed, traditional Armenian necklaces that were chained back together, resulting in a statement piece that will make you feel like you're wearing a piece of history.
Chili Chews Fruit Bites
Satisfy your sweet (and spicy) tooth with any of Chili Chews' delectable fruit bites that are coated with a mixture of cayenne, chili peppers, salt, dehydrated lime juice and more for an extra kick. The brand was introduced to the world during the pandemic by Shant and Vicken, two childhood best friends with a shared love of candy. Ever since their launch, they've sold over a million bags of Chili Chews, and are only expanding their gourmet chili candy empire.
Persona Identity Eyeshadow Palette
If you're a sucker for a neutral eye look, you need to get your hands on this eyeshadow palette from Persona Cosmetics. The brand was founded by Sona Gasparian, who immigrated from Armenia at the age of 12 and fell in love with all things beauty as she watched her mom work as a hairstylist.
This particular palette has 12 rich, neutral shades that were particularly formulated to enhance brown eyes, including six buildable and blendable matte shades and six intense, lustrous shimmers. The palette is also travel-friendly, so you can toss it into your cosmetics bag wherever you're headed.
Dylan Phone Chain Lanyard Strap
Founded by award-winning lifestyle, beauty and fashion blogger, Lara Eurdolian, Pretty Connected will convince you that your phone, masks, water bottles and more deserve accessories, too. From face mask chains, phone lanyards and camera chains, all of the brand's playful and functional products will add some stylish protection to your most-used and prized possessions. We love these lightweight, colorful chain lanyard straps that can be attached to phones, masks, sunnies or even worn as a necklace.
Santorini Bracelet In Sodalite And Rose Gold Plated Silver Sterling
Tateossian London was founded by Robert Tateossian in 1990 and for decades, the label has been crafting jewelry for both women and men. From stunning rings to beaded bracelets and cuff links, the brand has luxe, timeless and versatile designs for everyone. This sodalite and rose gold plated bracelet is especially perfect to gift to a jewelry-obsessed love one— or yourself!
Vanity Makeup Cosmetics Contour Palette
Makeup artist Ani Goulayan is known for her undeniable talent and artistry within the beauty world, which she extended into her brand, Vanity Makeup Cosmetics. The cruelty-free luxury beauty brand is available to shop at Neiman Marcus and Cult Beauty, with an array of products ranging from eyeshadow to contour palettes. This particular contour palette comes in five different shade ranges with a buttery smooth formula that glides onto the skin seamlessly.
Ella+Mila Professional Nail Polish
Whether you prefer an at-home manicure or need to touch up your polish between salon visits, ella+mila's long-lasting, chip resistant nail polishes are a must-have. Founder Narineh Bedrossian launched the brand in 2017, feeling inspired to craft nail polish formulas that were colorful, free of harmful chemicals and cruelty-free for her young twin daughters, who wanted to start painting their nails. With 58 shades to choose from over at Amazon, the brand has a vegan nail polish color for everyone.
Elcie Cosmetics The Bronzer
Founded by beauty artist and educator, Lilit Caradanian, Elcie Cosmetics is a beauty brand with a ton of user-friendly makeup staples that belong in everyone's cosmetics bag, like this lightweight and buildable matte bronzer. The talc-free formula will add a sun-kissed, natural glow to your complexion. Reviewers rave that the bronzer is "never orange and blends like a dream, even on bare skin."
