14 Armenian-Owned Brands to Support Now & Always

From clean and cruelty-free beauty formulas to gorgeous handmade jewelry using traditional materials, there are a ton of gems created by Armenian entrepreneurs and creatives all over the world that deserve a front-row spot in your wardrobe, home and beyond.

To make it easier to discover and lift up Armenian-owned brands, we rounded up some of the very best fashion, beauty and lifestyle picks that we think you should know about. From celebrity-loved beaded necklaces by Ian Charms that are dripping in cool to innovative skincare like Diana Madison Beauty's top-rated face oil, there are tons of amazing Armenian-owned brands you can shop from right now.

Why now, you ask? Many Armenians take the month of April to commemorate the lives lost during the Armenian Genocide, while also honoring their enduring culture, traditions and rich heritage.

So, if you don't have any Armenian labels on your radar quite yet, you can take this month as the perfect opportunity to learn about, browse through and uplift them. Read ahead to uncover 14 of our favorite picks from some of the most noteworthy Armenian-owned brands.