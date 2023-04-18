Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Reveals Official Cause of His Collapse While Announcing NFL Return

Watch : Damar Hamlin CLEARED to Play Football Following Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is returning to the NFL.

Four months after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, the Buffalo Bills safety announced he will take the football field once more. And while sharing the news during an April 18 press conference, he also revealed the cause behind the collapse that saw him rushed to a hospital: commotio cordis.

"It's a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest, and five-to-seven seconds later, you fall out," Hamlin explained, per the NFL. "That's pretty much what everyone's seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. So that's something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change."

As for his NFL comeback, Hamlin noted he wants to inspire others to push through setbacks, adding, "I just want to show people that fear is a choice."