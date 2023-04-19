Taurus Shoppable Horoscope: 11 Birthday Gifts Every Stylish, Stubborn & Sleepy Taurus Will Love

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Tauruses! There's no one quite like them. Smart, stubborn, and strong, we love our Taurus friends for their steadfastness and loyalty. They're attentive, patient, and loving.

As an Earth sign, the Bull is naturally grounded, and loves planning and stability. But more than anything else? They love to do nothing. Relaxing. Napping. Chilling. Cancelling plans. These are the things you can always count on a Taurus to bring to the table.

Can you picture your fave Taurus's place? Is it comfy, cozy, and is everything just so? Most definitely. Because, you know, if you're going to spend most of your time there, you've got to create the ultimate crash pad.

What I'm getting at here is that our beloved Tauruses adore "stuff" and "hanging around" in equal measure. They love relaxing with nice things. And that makes them really, really, mercifully easy to shop for.

Scroll on for 11 birthday gifts for Tauruses they'll treasure as much as your friendship.