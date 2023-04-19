Taurus Shoppable Horoscope: 11 Birthday Gifts Every Stylish, Stubborn & Sleepy Taurus Will Love

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Tauruses! There's no one quite like them. Smart, stubborn, and strong, we love our Taurus friends for their steadfastness and loyalty. They're attentive, patient, and loving.
As an Earth sign, the Bull is naturally grounded, and loves planning and stability. But more than anything else? They love to do nothing. Relaxing. Napping. Chilling. Cancelling plans. These are the things you can always count on a Taurus to bring to the table.
Can you picture your fave Taurus's place? Is it comfy, cozy, and is everything just so? Most definitely. Because, you know, if you're going to spend most of your time there, you've got to create the ultimate crash pad.
What I'm getting at here is that our beloved Tauruses adore "stuff" and "hanging around" in equal measure. They love relaxing with nice things. And that makes them really, really, mercifully easy to shop for.
Scroll on for 11 birthday gifts for Tauruses they'll treasure as much as your friendship.
Heliotrope SF Bath Salts
There's little a Taurus loves to do more than sit back, relax, and soak. Enhance their next one with this array of refreshing, revitalizing, and soothing salts.
Bearaby Velvet Napper
This ultra-luxe weighted blanket will enhance each one of your fave Taurus's all-important couch naps.
SNIF Off The Grid Candle
Sandalwood, musk, amber, and lily swirl together for a calming scent moment whenever it's needed. Pairs well with cancelled plans.
Dooz Taurus Knit Tee
Cozy, cute, and personalized? Hello, a Taurus's dream.
Corkcicle Wine Bottle Chiller
This easy-to-use wine bottle chiller always comes in handy, but for the person who loves to have people over instead of ever going out, it's especially useful.
Katie Dean Jewelry Taurus Zodiac Necklace
Katie Dean's Taurus necklace features a pendant medallion emblazoned with the astrological sign's symbol.
Comrad Socks Knee-High Compression Socks, Ombre
In case I haven't said it enough times: Your Taurus bestie's favorite thing to do (outside of shopping and spending time with you, of course) is just take it easy. Make that moment extra Zen for them with these cute compression socks. Just don't ask exactly what it is that's tired them out so much in the first place. It never really takes much.
Pour Les Femmes Anchors High Low Dress
Equal parts sophisticated and sweet, this Pour Les Femmes nightgown keeps your Taurus fave looking glam even when they sleep.
Joanna Buchanan Quilted Velvet Fringe Pillow, Berry
When you love staying in as much as a Taurus does, you need a space to match. A quilted velvet fringe pillow brings an elevated touch to any couch, bed, or chair it gets near.
Deux Lions Jewelry Zodiac Necklace
Gold-filled, gold-plated, and handcrafted in America, this finely wrought necklace is an everyday statement piece.
Terez Black Gems Crop Crew
What motivates this Earth sign to work out? Not much. But a high-end, bedazzled, and cropped pullover is a good start.
