RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice for Comment About Her Daughter Antonia

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's bitter family feud rages on.
Tensions between the sisters-in-law hit a boiling point on The Real Housewives of New Jersey's April 18 episode after Teresa made a comment about her niece Antonia Gorga—the oldest child of Melissa and Joe Gorga—not attending her daughter Melania Giudice's 16th birthday party.
During the cast trip in Ireland, co-star Rachel Fuda asked Teresa if the cousins are still close despite their parents' falling out.
"Well, they were," she answered, "and then Antonia didn't come..."
The comment sent Melissa into a fury. "Are you gonna blame Antonia for something right now?" she replied. "Don't even say her name if you're going to say something negative."
After Teresa noted that "Melania was so hurt that Antonia didn't go to her sweet 16," Melissa explained Antonia was at an out-of-state cheer competition she couldn't miss. However, Teresa insisted Antonia should have shown up for at least an hour since Melania attended her 16th birthday party.
Later, Melissa recounted the fight—and her rage over the comment—to Joe over the phone.
"You talk about your own kids, don't you dare say my daughter's name or bring her up in a negative light," she told her husband. "That's where I draw the f--king line. I'm not playing the game, I'm not pulling in the next generation."
The Bravo star added that "to bring the kids in it, to me as a mom, all-time low."
Calling his sister a "hypocrite," Joe replied, "She doesn't know what the hell she's talking about."
For Melissa, the latest squabble with Teresa appeared to be a nail in the coffin for their relationship and a clear sign they should not attend her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
"At this point I feel so far gone from her," Melissa stated, "I swear for the first time ever it like ran through my body that I'm like, 'I'm not sure we belong at the wedding.'"
However, Joe wasn't as convinced. "You know what her goal is?" he asked. "To push us to not go so we look bad."
It's safe to assume things don't get better for the Giudices and Gorgas this season as Melissa and Joe did skip out on Teresa and Louie's nuptials after all.
See the drama continue to play out when The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)