Pokimane Reveals the Top Products She Can't Live Without, Including Her Favorite $13 Pimple Patches

We interviewed Imane "Pokimane" Anys because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're into the world of gaming, you probably know the name Imane Anys, who more commonly goes by her gaming alias, Pokimane. But, even if you're not an avid gamer, the Twitch streamer and YouTuber with millions of followers across her channels shared some of her must-have product recommendations with us— and they're perfect for anyone and everyone, no matter your gaming status.

With her massive platform and busy schedule, the Twitch streamer told E! that she feels most relaxed when her "calendar is clear for the next few days." But, no matter what's filling up her schedule, there are a few products that Imane can't live without. Read ahead to shop her top four products, from a shower phone holder with over 3,000 Amazon reviews to the $13 pimple patches she swears by.