Pokimane Reveals the Top Products She Can't Live Without, Including Her Favorite $13 Pimple Patches

We interviewed Imane "Pokimane" Anys because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're into the world of gaming, you probably know the name Imane Anys, who more commonly goes by her gaming alias, Pokimane. But, even if you're not an avid gamer, the Twitch streamer and YouTuber with millions of followers across her channels shared some of her must-have product recommendations with us— and they're perfect for anyone and everyone, no matter your gaming status.
With her massive platform and busy schedule, the Twitch streamer told E! that she feels most relaxed when her "calendar is clear for the next few days." But, no matter what's filling up her schedule, there are a few products that Imane can't live without. Read ahead to shop her top four products, from a shower phone holder with over 3,000 Amazon reviews to the $13 pimple patches she swears by.
LC-dolida Shower Phone Holder
Imane swears by this shower phone holder from Amazon that has over 3,000 glowing reviews.
"I use this every time I shower so I can watch or listen to something without any hassle," she says. "It has a waterproof screen so you can skip to another video without getting your phone wet!"
TheraFace PRO
Imane can't live without this multi-tasking facial massage device that reduces tension and relaxes the face muscles.
"This little device includes everything from attachments for facial massages, microcurrent, cold, heat, etc.," Imane shares. "Perfect all-in-one tool to include to a skincare routine!"
64 oz Wide Mouth Hydro Flask
To keep herself hydrated, Imane swears by a large water container. Her personal fave? A Hydro Flask.
"Specifically, the 64oz version of the Hydro Flask, or any other large water container is an absolute must-have," she explains. "I only fill it up once or twice a day and it helps me stay hydrated."
Invisible Spot Patches
According to Rael, these pimple patches are the closest thing to having a "Delete" button for acne, and they have Imane's stamp of approval, too.
"Absolute best pimple patches, and I've genuinely tried them all," she shares. "I often wear these on camera and when I go out, because they're so transparent and thin that people can't even tell."
