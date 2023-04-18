Here's Why Love Is Blind's Paul and Micah Broke Up Again After Filming

Watch : When Love Is Blind's Paul KNEW He Didn't Want to Say 'I Do' to Micah

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier gave their relationship a real shot in the real world.

After the Love Is Blind stars saw their potential marriage crumble when Paul turned down Micah at the altar in the season four finale, the pair exclusively explained to E! News how they tried making things work away from the cameras.

As Paul tells it, he hadn't closed the door on marrying Micah even after the altar debacle, saying, "I still retained that hope. Going into it, I was like, 'Maybe we're not there now, but that doesn't mean we can't get there in the future.'"

However, once the opportunity presented itself, things still fell apart—and Paul is still sorting everything out.

"We did date for a little bit afterwards," he told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes, "but ultimately the distance between us was too challenging. That seems to have been the primary motivator. But there might be more to it, honestly. There might be a reason why I said no, there might be a reason why we're not dating. That's a little unclear at the moment."