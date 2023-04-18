Succession's Dagmara Domińczyk Lost Her Own Father Just Days After Filming Logan's Funeral

Succession star Dagmara Domińczyk opened up about an emotional intersection of her personal and professional lives.
While she and the ensemble cast of the HBO drama were preparing to say goodbye to the Emmy winning series, it turns out Dagmara was dealing with a real-life loss of her own.
"Two days before we shot our very last day of Succession in New York City," the actress told Rolling Stone in an interview published April 16, "my own father, who is, I would say, a gentler, kinder Logan Roy, in the fact that he's been the biggest presence and force in my whole entire life for me and my sisters, this really one-of-a-kind human being, suddenly died at 69."
Dagmara—who plays Karolina Novotney, the head of Waystar Royco PR, on Succession—revealed her family "found out through a phone call from a person we'd never met," revealing her late father was "in Poland at the time."
What made everything that much more poignant was the fact that Dagmara had just filmed Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) funeral—whose shocking death played out on the April 9 episode—days before her own father's passing.
"The death of Succession and the death of Logan Roy coincided with the death of my f--king amazing, complicated father," she continued. "I was supposed to work the next day. Obviously the funeral—I'm not even sure if I'm supposed to tell you there is a funeral, but obviously, we're assuming there is—we shot that a couple of days before my dad died, too."
Dagmara admitted it might "sound kooky," but she found catharsis in watching how Karolina stepped up to the plate in the immediate aftermath of Logan's health crisis on the show.
"For reasons I can't quite say, since I was a very little girl, I was worried my dad would suddenly die. And it happened," she revealed. "It's just been really crazy. But there was Karolina, no-nonsense on that plane, knowing with all his health issues and Logan's troubles and hospital stays that this day would come, and she's got her fancy pen and her pad ready to go."
Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.