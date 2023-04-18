Succession's Dagmara Domińczyk Lost Her Own Father Just Days After Filming Logan's Funeral

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

Succession star Dagmara Domińczyk opened up about an emotional intersection of her personal and professional lives.

While she and the ensemble cast of the HBO drama were preparing to say goodbye to the Emmy winning series, it turns out Dagmara was dealing with a real-life loss of her own.

"Two days before we shot our very last day of Succession in New York City," the actress told Rolling Stone in an interview published April 16, "my own father, who is, I would say, a gentler, kinder Logan Roy, in the fact that he's been the biggest presence and force in my whole entire life for me and my sisters, this really one-of-a-kind human being, suddenly died at 69."

Dagmara—who plays Karolina Novotney, the head of Waystar Royco PR, on Succession—revealed her family "found out through a phone call from a person we'd never met," revealing her late father was "in Poland at the time."