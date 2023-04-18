How King Charles III's Coronation Program Incorporated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Watch : Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

King Charles III's coronation program wouldn't be complete without one special couple.

After the souvenir program for the upcoming crowning ceremony of the 74-year-old and Queen Consort Camilla hit newsstands in the U.K. April 17, royal watchers discovered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were included.

When reading through the 84-page pamphlet, fans spotted one of King Charles' 70th birthday portraits featured. In the photo, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

And for those wondering where Archie, 3, and 22-month-old Lilibet were, the picture was captured and released by Clarence House in 2018 before they were even born.

After the program was released this week, royal photographer Chris Jackson reacted to seeing his photo included in the celebration.

"Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme," he wrote on Instagram April 18. "Had such fun taking it."