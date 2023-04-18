Why Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Considering This Alternate Career Path

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a woman of many hats.
And in addition to her work in front of the camera, the Quantico star revealed that she has plenty of other passions in the entertainment industry she hopes to one day pursue.
"I want to either go to business school to understand the nitty gritty of how my industry works and the other industries work," Priyanka exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "The business of entertainment really interested me, or filmmaking. Those are my two choices."
The 40-year-old explained that as her career in entertainment started when she was just a teen, she never got the chance to gain the academic accolades she's always dreamed of.
"I've always wanted to go back to school," Priyanka confessed. "I don't know if I'll ever do that but it's been a passion of mine. My career started when I was 17,18 so I never got to have the academic heights that I wanted."
She added, "That's something I really want to do actually."
Although, between juggling work and life as a mom to 1-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka isn't quite sure if she'll find the time to hit the books.
"I don't know when I would do it but I've written, I'm producing and I'm in business so I do various things," the Citadel star continued, "but going back to school is always something I've wanted to do."
However, in her younger days Priyanka admitted she went back and forth while searching for her passions—but certainly didn't think she would land where she is today.
"I wanted to be something different every year," she noted. "Every year year there was another something I wanted to be. I never thought I would be an actor—look at that."
But when it comes to this moment in time, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her new Prime Video thriller Citadel, which she has spent the last few years gearing up for.
"This was a very demanding show, physically, spiritually and emotionally," the Baywatch star recalled. "We shot it in 2021 and it's five years in the making. Here the show is, we trained for over a year and a half for this show."
As for what Priyanka learned about herself during filming?
"It required a lot of discipline," she added, "and that was tough so I learned I can do anything I put my mind too."
The first two episodes of Citadel—which also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci—premieres April 28 on Prime Video.