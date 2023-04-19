12 Makeup Products With SPF You Need to Add to Your Spring Beauty Routine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no time like the spring to add new beauty products to your inventory. With so many must-have launches and beauty trends flooding our social media feeds, now is the time to test out the freshest makeup and skincare.
While there's always new products and trends to get your hands on, one thing remains for certain. It's always important to reach for makeup and skincare products that protect your skin with SPF, especially as the weather gets warmer. If you want to incorporate some sunscreen-infused beauty products into your routine, you're at the right place. We rounded up the best makeup products with SPF that you need to add to your cart ASAP.
From full-coverage foundations with SPF to sunscreen-infused lip balms, this guide has 12 of the most hydrating, nourishing and protective makeup products out there. Continue below to shop them all.
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 Beauty's two-in-one mineral sunscreen with SPF 30 is the perfect tinted sunscreen foundation that you can easily apply and blend with your fingers for natural-looking coverage. According to the brand, the tinted sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin and formulated with reef-safe SPF, and reviewers love the foundation for its "smooth" application and "amazing coverage."
Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides
Kosas' latest launch is a must-add to your spring and summer beauty routine. The DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen has SPF 40, ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid and more for a formula that protects and melts into the skin. According to the brand, the peachy pink shade neutralizes the white hue of zinc oxide to prevent any residue and makes it the perfect base for your makeup. Plus, we're obsessed with that pretty in pink packaging.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
This Rare Beauty tinted moisturizer has light to medium coverage that will give you a natural-looking, glowing complexion with 24 different shades. It protects, hydrates and blurs blemishes away for a no-makeup makeup look. Reviewers love the "thin consistency" that "doesn't cake up" or feel sticky.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation with SPF 50+
This IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream has over 345,000 Sephora "Loves" for good reason. The color correcting foundation with niacinamide, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and SPF 50+ is easy to blend and buildable, so you can achieve as much coverage as you please while nourishing and protecting your skin. Reviewers say they "love the light shimmer" of the hydrating foundation and how it "covers up fine lines and redness."
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 with Hyaluronic Acid
A little goes a long way with this Smashbox tinted moisturizer infused with SPF 25 and hyaluronic acid. The long-wearing, lightweight and moisturizing formula hydrates and stays put for up to 24 hours. Whether you apply a bit with your fingers or build and blend with a makeup sponge, this tinted moisturizer will have you looking positively radiant.
CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 with Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells
Protect your pout with Cay Skin's Isle Lip Balm that has SPF 30, sea moss, vitamin E and aloe stem cells. The ultra-hydrating, non-sticky lip balm not only looks and feels amazing on the lips, but it has an irresistible vanilla brown sugar flavor that will tempt you to reapply all throughout the day. Reviewers gush over the nutrient-rich balm because it has "no strong chemical taste" and "glossy" finish.
Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss With SPF 20
Get an ultra-glossy lip look with Neutrogena's MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss that also has SPF 20, hydrating glycerin and soothing cucumber. The combination makes for a nourishing lip gloss perfect for dry, chapped lips. Amazon reviewers love the moisturizing gloss because it's "not sticky and stays on" and has a "cute, subtle color."
Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30
If you didn't think your eyeshadow should have SPF in it, think again. This Supergoop! cream eyeshadow with SPF 30 will keep your lids looking perfect and protected from the sun. Some reviewers use it as a primer beneath other non-SPF eyeshadows or as highlighters and bronzers depending on the shade.
ColoreScience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
We love makeup with SPF, and we especially love multipurpose makeup with SPF, like this ColorScience Color Balm with SPF 50. You can use the vibrant color balm and mineral sunscreen to add some color to your lips or cheeks, and you can reapply it after 40 minutes of swimming or sweating, according to the brand. The texture of the cream multistick is rich and buildable, and it'll add the perfect pop of color to your complexion.
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15
If you don't like wearing liquid or cream foundations but still want some sun protection from your formula, the bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation with SPF 15 is a great option that is breathable, sheer and offers light, glowing coverage. The weightless formula will help even out skin tone and is perfect for everyday wear.
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen
For a radiant complexion that will have you feeling like you just spent the day at the beach, you can't go wrong with Saie's Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 35. The seamless liquid formula is super lightweight and hydrating, with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, pansy flower and licorice root extract to boost hydration and brighten the skin.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
Get your glow on with this hydrating, illuminating Supergoop! primer that has SPF 40 and blue-light protection. With cocoa peptides that help protect the skin from blue-light damage, sea lavender for hydration and antioxidant protection, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 for moisturization and more, the primer can be worn on its own or layered beneath makeup for a glowing, protected complexion. Reviewers love the primer because of its "beautiful glowy finish."
If you're looking to shop more beauty finds, check out Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares' step-by-step routine for spring.