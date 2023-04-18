Real Housewives Star Alexia Nepola Shares Beauty Hacks, Travel Must-Haves, and Style Regrets

We interviewed Alexia Nepola because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Alexia Nepola brought her Real Housewives of Miami style to Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3. The blonde bombshell always comes through with her signature glamour.
If you want to channel your inner Alexia on your next girls trip, she revealed her vacation must-haves in an exclusive E! interview. The RHOM OG shared beauty hacks, travel essentials, and the product she always packs just in case her bestie Marysol Patton needs to borrow.
E!: Is there a product recommended by a RHOM/RHUGT co-star that you love so much you added it to your regular routine?
AN: It's not really a product, but screwdrivers for breakfast (only on vacation).
E!: If you could go back and give fashion or beauty advice to yourself on RHOM Season 1, what would you say?
AN: Make your hair darker, warmer lowlights— not so platinum. And the brows, please go at least a shade darker. Oh, and go easy on the Herve Leger dresses!
Alexia Nepola's Travel Must-Haves
E!: Is there anything that you view as a necessity to pack for Real Housewives trips that may not be an obvious choice to the rest of us?
AN: Nipple covers, and extra Neutrogena Makeup Wipes (because Marysol never brings her own and loves taking mine).
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs
Alexia's pick is a celebrity favorite. Olivia Culpo included these makeup remover wipes in her list of Coachella must-haves. Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant recommended these too. These wipes have 77,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Nippies Nipple Cover- Sticky Adhesive Silicone Nipple Pasties, Reusable
These nipple covers are seamless, comfortable, and reusable. There are five colors and two sizes to choose from. The Nippies Nipple Covers have 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alexia Nepola's Go-To Hair Products
E!: Are there any hair products you recommend for blondes to maintain their color in between salon appointments?
AN: Absolutely! I use combination of Color Wow Root Cover Up (in blonde and dark blonde) and then I use color spray from L'Oreal (blonde/dark blonde).
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray
If you want a product you can rely on this is a dependable pick with 39,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and and 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This spray seamlessly covers up greys and grown out roots.
Make sure your cover the part in your hair to prevent the color from getting on your skin. Cover it with your hand or a comb as you spray and you'll get that natural-looking coverage without any signs of error.
Color Wow Root Cover Up
If you prefer a powder formula, but you want to have a product you can use when you are out and about, this is a great one to keep in your bag. This compact has the powder, a 2-sided brush, and a mirror. It's just what you need to catch those hairs your didn't notice while you were getting ready at home. This product has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 19.9K+ Sephora Loves. There are a few shades to choose from.
Nutrafol Women’s Lightweight Thickening-Hair Serum for Thinning Hair
"I started using the Nutrafol hair serum to stimulate healthy hair growth."
Alexia's recommendation has 9.5K+ Sephora Loves and 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray
"I love using the IGK Beach Club Volumizing Texture Spray."
Alexia's pick has 29.1K+ Sephora Loves. Hailey Bieber previously recommended this product too.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
"I also love use Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. My hair feels so refreshed every time I use it; it absorbs sweat and oil, gives my hair texture and body and smells AMAZING."
Alexia's pick has 130.8K+ Sephora Loves, 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This dry shampoo was also recommended by Olivia Rodrigo The Bachelor's Genevieve Parisi.
Alexia Nepola's Skincare Recommendations
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
E!: Do you have a favorite beauty product under $15?
AN: I use a berry Lip Sleeping Mask by Laneige. I love how my lips feel the following morning and the container is so cute.
Alexia's pick has 1.1 million+ Sephora Loves and 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is a celebrity favorite, which has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Madison LeCroy, Justine Skye, Dr. Nicole Martin, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chrishell Stause, Nina Dobrev, and Hannah Ann Sluss.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
AN: I have to say Neutrogena's Hydroboost Water Gel. I love the texture and how refreshing it feels on my skin.
This product has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This has been recommended by E! Shopping Editors and Jennifer Garner.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Refillable Moisturizing Cream with Squalane
"From my makeup artists, I learned that I have to moisturize a lot, so I'm always using either Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentré or Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream."
Alexia's recommendation has 211.5K+ Sephora Loves, 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in various sizes.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Prime
The Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentré is basically a two-in-one product since it functions as a makeup primer and a moisturizer. It has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alexia's pick has also been recommended by Teresa Giudice, Porsha Williams, Margaret Josephs, Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe, and Love Island USA star Mackenzie Dipman.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment and Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
AN: Vaseline or Aquaphor have so many uses and are great for locking moisture in your skin.
Vaseline has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Aquaphor has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alexia Nepola's Makeup Recommendations
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Pillow Talk
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
AN: My lip gloss by Charlotte Tilbury in Pillow Talk.
This lip gloss has 39.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
E!: What's an item that you always have in your bag that everyone asks to borrow?
AN: Everybody always asks me for one of two things: My powder by Charlotte Tilbury and Excedrin Migraine.
Alexia's recommendation has 506.5K+ Sephora Loves and it's available in four shades and two sizes.
Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil
E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
AN: A brow pencil by Dior called Diorshow Brow Styler in the shade Blonde. I carry one on me and keep a backup at home just in case.
This brow pencil has 50.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Alexia Nepola's Go-To Snacks
Quaker Large Rice Cakes (Pack of 6)
Alexia recommends, "something salty like a bag of chips." She added, "Quaker Rice Cakes are great too."
These Quaker Rice Cakes were also recommended by Meghan Trainor and they have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nutri-Grain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars Variety Pack (32 Bars)
"I also love a good crunchy Nutrigrain Bar."
This variety pack has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)