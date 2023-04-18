Look Back on All of the Love Is Blind Hookups That Happened Off-Camera

Watch : Netflix Apologizes For Love Is Blind Reunion Delay

No pods, no problem.

While Love Is Blind set out to discover if people can fall in love sight unseen, its cast members are still willing to dip back into the pod pool post-show with eyes wide open. Look no further than Marshall Glaze and Paul Peden, two of season four's male contestants who didn't end up getting married by the end of the experiment. Despite saying goodbye to Netflix's cameras and the silver wine goblets, Paul and Marshall revealed exclusively to E! News that they both dated other women from their season after filming ended and their respective romances with Micah Lussier and Jackie Bonds fizzled out.

But they aren't the only stars from the reality series to reconnect with someone from the early stages of the experience to see if a second chance could lead to romance. Spoiler alert: It usually goes about as well as the first time. You know what they say: if at first you don't succeed...go on Perfect Match?