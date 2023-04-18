Kylie Jenner Reveals If She's Open to Having More Kids

Kylie Jenner is already keeping up with daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months. But does the makeup mogul—who shares both kids with ex Travis Scott—see her family expanding in the future?
"I don't have a number in my mind," Kylie told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. "Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."
And despite juggling her family, Kylie Cosmetics empire and a reality show, it seems like the Kardashians star—who's recently been sparking romance rumors with actor Timothée Chalamet—wouldn't want it any other way.
"It's really such a blessing that I've been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age," Kylie shared. "I have two kids, I'm 25. Honestly. I've never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."
In fact, she said motherhood has changed the way she approaches beauty.
"Oh, it's changed so much," Kylie said. "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
Over the years, Kylie has shared many family memories with her fans, posting photos of her and her kids on vacations, during holiday celebrations and at home. To see some of the pictures she's shared of her baby boy Aire, keep scrolling.