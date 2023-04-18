Kylie Jenner Reveals If She's Open to Having More Kids

Kylie Jenner has daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster with ex Travis Scott. But would the Kardashians star like to have more children one day? Read her answer.

Kylie Jenner is already keeping up with daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months. But does the makeup mogul—who shares both kids with ex Travis Scott—see her family expanding in the future?

"I don't have a number in my mind," Kylie told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. "Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

And despite juggling her family, Kylie Cosmetics empire and a reality show, it seems like the Kardashians star—who's recently been sparking romance rumors with actor Timothée Chalamet—wouldn't want it any other way.

"It's really such a blessing that I've been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age," Kylie shared. "I have two kids, I'm 25. Honestly. I've never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up in Her Closet

In fact, she said motherhood has changed the way she approaches beauty. 

"Oh, it's changed so much," Kylie said. "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Over the years, Kylie has shared many family memories with her fans, posting photos of her and her kids on vacations, during holiday celebrations and at home. To see some of the pictures she's shared of her baby boy Aire, keep scrolling.

TikTok Star

Aire makes a cameo in his mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

Party Time

Kylie appears with Aire at the third birthday party of family friend Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove in March 2023.

"First Ice Cream"

Kylie shared a video of her son tasting his "first ice cream," a Dole Whip, at Disneyland in February 2023.

Fluffy Friend

On Valentine's Day 2023, Kylie shared a photo of her baby boy with his gift.

Sibling Love

Aire and Stormi play with toys.

Tucked In

The baby boy looked adorable in his car seat.

Giggles

Kylie and her son share a laugh.

Swing, Swing

The mother-son duo hit the park together.

Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in a February 2023 Instagram Story video.

Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

