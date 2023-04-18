Mystery American Idol Contestant Who Dropped Out of 2023 Competition Revealed

Watch : American Idol Sneak Peek: Katy Perry Gets "Full Body Chills"

Dim the lights, an American Idol mystery has been solved.

Viewers were left scratching their heads during the April 17 episode of the ABC series after host Ryan Seacrest announced that one of the top 26 contestants had dropped out the competition. Without naming the person who decided to "bow out," Seacrest revealed that alternate Paige Anne had been invited to rejoin the competition in their place.

Amid speculation about the contestant's identity, singer Beckett McDowell confirmed on his Instagram Story April 18 that he did in fact compete on—and eventually drop out of—Idol, though his performances were not aired on TV.

"To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26," Beckett, the 19-year-old son of actor Malcolm McDowell, wrote. "I'm not going to say why I didn't decided to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice."