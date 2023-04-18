Mystery American Idol Contestant Who Dropped Out of 2023 Competition Revealed

American Idol fans were left guessing after Ryan Seacrest revealed on April 17 that a contestant had dropped out of the competition. Now, the singer with a famous dad has come forward.

By Jess Cohen Apr 18, 2023 2:47 PMTags
TVAmerican IdolReality TVCelebrities
Watch: American Idol Sneak Peek: Katy Perry Gets "Full Body Chills"

Dim the lights, an American Idol mystery has been solved.

Viewers were left scratching their heads during the April 17 episode of the ABC series after host Ryan Seacrest announced that one of the top 26 contestants had dropped out the competition. Without naming the person who decided to "bow out," Seacrest revealed that alternate Paige Anne had been invited to rejoin the competition in their place.

Amid speculation about the contestant's identity, singer Beckett McDowell confirmed on his Instagram Story April 18 that he did in fact compete on—and eventually drop out of—Idol, though his performances were not aired on TV.

"To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26," Beckett, the 19-year-old son of actor Malcolm McDowell, wrote. "I'm not going to say why I didn't decided to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice."

photos
American Idol: Where Are They Now?

"I am forever grateful to my American idol family," the California native—whose sister-in-law is actress Lily Collins—continued, "and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Paul Dated This Cast Member After Micah Split

2

Why Jessie James Decker & Sister Sydney Are Sparking Parenting Debate

3

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

Beckett, who also shared a photo with his golden Idol ticket, concluded his message with a shout-out to his pals on the series. "Please go vote for my friends now," he added, "as they continue on in the competition."

Besides Seacrest's on-air comments, Idol has not further addressed Beckett's exit from the competition.

E! News has reached out to ABC and has not heard back.

The American Idol competition continues this Sunday, April 23, on ABC.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Paul Dated This Cast Member After Micah Split

2

Why Jessie James Decker & Sister Sydney Are Sparking Parenting Debate

3

American Idol Singer Who Dropped Out of Competition Revealed

4

Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet After Travis Scott Breakup

5

Bill Hader Confirms Romance With Ali Wong After Months of Speculation