Taylor Swift Fills a Blank Space in Her Calendar During Night Out in NYC With Her BFF

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift!

The "Blank Space" singer, 33, was spotted having a stylish night out with her longtime friend, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone, in NYC on April 17. For the evening, Taylor paired a brown short-sleeve shirt with jeans, finishing off her look with black ankle boots from The Row, a Rebecca Minkoff saddle bag, gold jewelry and her signature red lip. As for Ashley—who appeared to post a picture from their dinner—she wore a white top with a long denim skirt and completed her ensemble with black boots and a matching bag.

As fans know all too well, Taylor—who recently called it quits with boyfriend Joe Alwyn —has been busy traveling across the country for her Eras Tour. However, the 12-time Grammy winner has still been able to find some blank spaces in her calendar for hanging out with pals. Last week, she was photographed in New York spending time with her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, rocking a black, off-the-shoulder top and AREA jeans with a bejeweled butterfly for the outing.