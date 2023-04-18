Bill Hader Confirms Romance With Ali Wong After Months of Speculation

Watch : Rachel Bilson Reveals She & Bill Hader Broke Up Via Phone

We have no beef with this couple: Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating!

After months of speculation, his rep told Entertainment Tonight that the Barry actor and the Beef star are an item.

In fact, the rep noted that Hader, 44, and Wong, 40, are "dating again," confirming the pair has reunited after a reportedly brief romance in late 2022.

The Saturday Night Live alum even addressed his relationship status in a recent interview by referencing his "girlfriend."

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," Hader told Collider during a discussion about his career. "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation."

"I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading," he added. "Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn't really focus on anything. So, it's more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break."