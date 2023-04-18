Camila Cabello Shares Glimpse Into Her Coachella Trip After Shawn Mendes Kiss

After exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing at Coachella 2023, the "Never Be the Same" singer is saying "it's whatever."

Watch: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello KISS During Coachella Reunion

My oh my!

Camila Cabello is sharing a look at her camera roll after an eventful weekend at Coachella 2023—one that included an intimate reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

So intimate, in fact, that the "Señorita" collaborators—who broke up in Nov. 2021—were even photographed kissing at the California music festival on April 14.

And while both Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, have yet to directly address their recent PDA, the "My Oh My" singer did cheekily caption her new Instagram post, featuring a series of photos from Coachella, "It's whatever." 

E! News has reached out to the duo's reps for comment on their status but has not heard back.

Mendes and Cabello's reunion comes one month after he shut down speculation that he's in a relationship with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter. Despite being photographed out and about together, the "Stitches" artist confirmed in a March 17 interview with Netherlands-based publication RTL Boulevard, "We are not dating."

photos
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

As for Cabello, she's also enjoying the single life after calling it quits with Austin Kevitch. The Grammy nominee and the Lox Club CEO first sparked romance rumors in June after being spotted out together in Los Angeles.

Instagram

The romance came seven months after Cabello and Mendes announced their breakup in a joint message to fans. 

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship," they wrote on their respective Instagram Stories in Nov. 2021, "but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," their statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

As fans continue to speculate about the duo's current relationship status, let's take a look back at more stars who enjoyed the first weekend of Coachella 2023!

Roger / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

BÉIS

Shay Mitchell

at Revolve Festival with BÉIS x Wanderlust 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Camila Cabello

at Levi's brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio

Madison Voelkel

Olivia Culpo

at evian's Club Hydration at TAO Desert Nights

Al Powers

Austin North

at Levi's brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Janelle Monáe

at Levi's brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Zoey Deutch, Irina Shayk & Emma Roberts

at H&M Poolside Brunch

Loamis Media

Quincy Brown

at Soho Desert House with CIROC Honey Melon

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Ariana Madix & Scheana Shay

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Shutterstock for BDG

Rachel Zoe

at The Zoe Report's Zoeasis

Shutterstock for BDG

Alessandra Ambrosio

at The Zoe Report's Zoeasis

Shutterstock for BDG

Teddi Mellencamp

at The Zoe Report's Zoeasis

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken

Kathryn Newton

at the Heineken House

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for STURDY. x Liquid I.V.

Scheana Shay

at STURDY. Oasis Hydrated By Liquid I.V. - Afro House

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for STURDY. x Liquid I.V.

Alessandra Ambrosio

at STURDY. Oasis Hydrated By Liquid I.V. - Afro House

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Becky G

at TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter with Casamigos 

TAO Hospitality Group

Post Malone

at TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes

at Coachella

Backgrid

Camila Cabello

at Coachella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny

performing onstage at Coachella

Shutterstock for BDG

Yara Shahidi

at NYLON House in the Desert 2023, Presented by Samsung Galaxy

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Landon Barker

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Shutterstock for BDG

Bella Thorne

at NYLON House in the Desert 2023, Presented by Samsung Galaxy

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Patrick Schwarzenegger

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Shutterstock for BDG

Teyana Taylor

at NYLON House in the Desert 2023, Presented by Samsung Galaxy

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Madison Beer

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Esteban Bonilla for KumoLuxe

DJ Roxy Ferrari

at Sonic Desert presented by Coca-Cola Creations with KumoLuxe

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Evan Mock & Shaun White

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

Shutterstock for BDG

Amber Rose

at NYLON House in the Desert 2023, Presented by Samsung Galaxy

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Karrueche Tran

at CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House

photos
View More Photos From Coachella 2023: Star Sightings
