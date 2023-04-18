Camila Cabello Shares Glimpse Into Her Coachella Trip After Shawn Mendes Kiss

Watch : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello KISS During Coachella Reunion

My oh my!

Camila Cabello is sharing a look at her camera roll after an eventful weekend at Coachella 2023—one that included an intimate reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

So intimate, in fact, that the "Señorita" collaborators—who broke up in Nov. 2021—were even photographed kissing at the California music festival on April 14.

And while both Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, have yet to directly address their recent PDA, the "My Oh My" singer did cheekily caption her new Instagram post, featuring a series of photos from Coachella, "It's whatever."

E! News has reached out to the duo's reps for comment on their status but has not heard back.

Mendes and Cabello's reunion comes one month after he shut down speculation that he's in a relationship with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter. Despite being photographed out and about together, the "Stitches" artist confirmed in a March 17 interview with Netherlands-based publication RTL Boulevard, "We are not dating."