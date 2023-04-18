Camila Cabello Shares Glimpse Into Her Coachella Trip After Shawn Mendes Kiss

My oh my!
Camila Cabello is sharing a look at her camera roll after an eventful weekend at Coachella 2023—one that included an intimate reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.
So intimate, in fact, that the "Señorita" collaborators—who broke up in Nov. 2021—were even photographed kissing at the California music festival on April 14.
And while both Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, have yet to directly address their recent PDA, the "My Oh My" singer did cheekily caption her new Instagram post, featuring a series of photos from Coachella, "It's whatever."
E! News has reached out to the duo's reps for comment on their status but has not heard back.
Mendes and Cabello's reunion comes one month after he shut down speculation that he's in a relationship with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter. Despite being photographed out and about together, the "Stitches" artist confirmed in a March 17 interview with Netherlands-based publication RTL Boulevard, "We are not dating."
As for Cabello, she's also enjoying the single life after calling it quits with Austin Kevitch. The Grammy nominee and the Lox Club CEO first sparked romance rumors in June after being spotted out together in Los Angeles.
The romance came seven months after Cabello and Mendes announced their breakup in a joint message to fans.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship," they wrote on their respective Instagram Stories in Nov. 2021, "but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," their statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
