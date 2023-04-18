Do Your Eye Makeup in 30 Seconds and Save 42% On These Tarte Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Applying your makeup does not have to be complicated. Sure, it can be relaxing to get immersed in a long beauty routine, but sometimes I just don't have the time to go through so many motions. However, I do have 30 seconds every day. That's more than enough time to create a stunning eye makeup look.

The Tarte Cosmetics 30-Second Eye 3-Piece Kit includes the beloved Tubing Mascara. Instead of weighing your lashes down with heavy layers of pigment, this mascara "wraps each lash in lengthening 'tubes," according to the brand. The formula has 24-hour wear and it's smudge-proof, Tarte claims.

The set also includes two of the 2-in-1 ModernEYES Shadow Smudge & Liner. Each of these is a two-in-one product. These products are dual-ended and each can be used as an eyeliner and an eyeshadow. There's a micro-sponge on one end, which you can use to smudge out the color to create an eyeshadow. This cream-to-powder formula is easy to apply and it's long-lasting.

If you bought these products separately, it would cost $77. Thankfully, you can get this bundle for only $45.