Do Your Eye Makeup in 30 Seconds and Save 42% On These Tarte Products

Applying your makeup does not have to be complicated. Sure, it can be relaxing to get immersed in a long beauty routine, but sometimes I just don't have the time to go through so many motions. However, I do have 30 seconds every day. That's more than enough time to create a stunning eye makeup look.
The Tarte Cosmetics 30-Second Eye 3-Piece Kit includes the beloved Tubing Mascara. Instead of weighing your lashes down with heavy layers of pigment, this mascara "wraps each lash in lengthening 'tubes," according to the brand. The formula has 24-hour wear and it's smudge-proof, Tarte claims.
The set also includes two of the 2-in-1 ModernEYES Shadow Smudge & Liner. Each of these is a two-in-one product. These products are dual-ended and each can be used as an eyeliner and an eyeshadow. There's a micro-sponge on one end, which you can use to smudge out the color to create an eyeshadow. This cream-to-powder formula is easy to apply and it's long-lasting.
If you bought these products separately, it would cost $77. Thankfully, you can get this bundle for only $45.
Tarte 30-Second Eye 3-Piece Kit with Mascara & Shadow/Liner
This set has one Tubing Mascara and two double-sided ModernEYES Shadow Smudge & Liners. Apply the mascara in two consecutive coats in an upward curling motion. Apply eyeliner to your upper and lower lashline. You can use the micro-sponge end to softly smudge at the shadow line if you want to use the product as an eyeshadow.
If you need more information before you shop, check out these rave reviews on the products in the set.
Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara Reviews
A shopper declared, "This mascara is the best I have ever tried. It makes my lashes look long and feathery rather than thick and clumpy. I am definitely a fan!"
Another gushed, "I have tried literally hundreds of mascara over the years, and this one is the best!"
Someone raved, "This tubing mascara makes my lashes, thicker, blacker and longer than any other I've used, and I've used many, many different and well-known brands. It also has no smudging or flaking!"
Tarte ModernEYES Shadow Smudge & Liner Reviews
"Incredibly Easy Application. Fine point and very smooth. Easy to apply and the sponge adds something I didn't think I needed but now wish every pencil had. Only takes 30 seconds to get a clean and professional look," a Tarte customer shared.
Another said, "I love the color and the easy application. It's my new 'go-to' for quick and easy eyes."
Someone reviewed, "WOW. SO EASY TO USE. I USUALLY MAKE A MESS."
