Why Jessie James Decker and Sister Sydney Sparked Parenting Debate Over Popcorn Cleanup on Airplane

A parenting debate has soared after Jessie James Decker vented about an alleged experience on a family member's flight.
Jessie took to her Instagram Story on April 16 to call out United Airlines after her little sister Sydney Rae Bass texted her while traveling with her children Blaire, 2, and Brooklyn Rae, 5.
"As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children," Jessie wrote, per People. "Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop."
Jessie continued, "My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."
Sydney later said on Jessie's Story that United Airlines was the one to give her daughter the popcorn, according to the outlet.
"You guys, this whole time I'm thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn," Jessie said, per the outlet. "If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes?"
Jessie wasn't the only one to speak up. Sydney's husband Anthony Bass also took to social media over the matter.
"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter," he wrote in an April 16 tweet. "Are you kidding me?!?!"
United Airlines replied to this tweet by writing, "Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member."
Anthony's words were met with criticism from some. One user wrote, "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them." Anthony replied, "The cleaning crew they hire!"
Another user wrote, "This is the most pretentious, arrogant, self-absorbed tweet of all time. How dare parents have to clean up after their children's mess?"
Meanwhile, a number of other users felt differently. "I think it's disgusting that the stewardess made a pregnant woman clean up a mess," a Twitter user said. "If they're going to supply popcorn on the airplane be ready for messes to clean up if you don't like it, don't serve popcorn."
Another added, "This does feel wrong. No one ever expects a family to clean the floor in a restaurant when kids make a mess. This is a far more expensive service, and it seems they should be vacuuming the floor between flights at a bare minimum anyway."
Later that same day, Anthony responded to a Twitter user who posted, "Pregnant women can bend. They may not want to but the solution to that would be to not give your child popcorn on a plane." He wrote in response, "One last comment about today's incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife."
E! News has reach out to United Airlines for comment, but has not heard back.