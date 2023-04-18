Why Jessie James Decker and Sister Sydney Sparked Parenting Debate Over Popcorn Cleanup on Airplane

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

A parenting debate has soared after Jessie James Decker vented about an alleged experience on a family member's flight.

Jessie took to her Instagram Story on April 16 to call out United Airlines after her little sister Sydney Rae Bass texted her while traveling with her children Blaire, 2, and Brooklyn Rae, 5.

"As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children," Jessie wrote, per People. "Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop."

Jessie continued, "My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

Sydney later said on Jessie's Story that United Airlines was the one to give her daughter the popcorn, according to the outlet.