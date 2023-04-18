Pamper Yourself With an $18 Deal on $53 Worth of Clinique Products

This set has some beloved Clinique must-haves that have lots of positive reviews.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Reviews

"This is the best face moisturizer I've ever come across. I've used various other brands which always leave a film over my face, or have an awful smell after combining with my skin. This moisturizer doesn't have either of those issues. It leaves my skin hydrated without looking overly shiny or greasy, and is completely odorless. I hope Clinique keeps this product around forever," a shopper said.

Another reviewed, "A drink for the skin, it really hydrates! It locks moisture in and does give you a glow. It does what it claims."

Someone gushed, "This is one of my favourite Clinique products! It makes my skin feel so soft and even. When I use this daily, I do not need to use a primer to apply my makeup. My husband is constantly stealing it because he also loves how it makes his skin feel after his shower. It is more expensive than the daily moisturizing gel or lotion, but a little goes a long way!"

Clinique High Impact Mascara Reviews

"I have been searching for a very long time for a mascara that doesn't end up below my eyes. Finally, this is it! Goes on smooth, separates, and doesn't smear. This is my new go to mascara," a shopper reviewed.

Another person explained, "For years I was constantly trying different mascaras looking for the perfect mascara. A few months ago I received Clinique mascara as a free sample. The first time I used it I knew I had finally found what I had been searching for. It goes on quickly, does not smear or flake. It lasts for hours and easily removed. I hope they never discontinue making this mascara!!"

A QVC customer said, "After ordering more expensive mascaras that ended up clumping my lashes, I took a chance purchasing another brand. This mascara goes on smoothly without the clumps. It separates my short lashes and makes them look longer. Very happy with my new mascara."

Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Reviews

"My skin feels so clean and soft after using this. I have sensitive skin and this works great. Great price also. I will be reordering this face soap from now on," a shopper said.

Another shared, "I never leave reviews, nor is any one asking me to do so. I have sensitive dry skin postpartum and this cleanser it is just perfect, I tried multiple little samples of it for months before buying, it works wonderfully for cleansing my dry skin - no tight feeling afterwards. A truly nice gentle formula, no weird smells or post washing face irritations."

A shopper reviewed, "First thing I want to say is that every single face wash that exists in the makeup business breaks me out since its too harsh for my skin. But this face wash never broke me out once and it's so effective in taking off every piece of dirt on my face!"

Clinique Quickliner For Eyes Intense Reviews

"I never had one this good. Other eyeliner smudges and doesn't last long. This eyeliner glides on easily and lasts all day," a QVC shopper said.

Another said, "I've been a die hard liquid fan for years but I tried this in a kit I purchased and was quite pleased. The color was dark and easy to apply. Absolutely no tug, drag, or skip. Quite a nice option especially for day."

A fan of the product wrote, "With its silky smooth texture, saturated color and easy to smudge formulation, this eyeliner's application is a pleasure and a breeze! Best of all, it lasts and lasts, staying in place all day without any signs of irritation. In other word, it's an 'aye' for deep, smoky eyes!"

