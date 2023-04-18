Lionel Richie Shares Biggest Lesson on Royal Protocol Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Lionel Richie is truly ready to impress the crown.
The singer-songwriter—who will be one of the performers at King Charles III's May 6 coronation—recently shared his own tips for navigating royal protocol. After all, the musician had to learn some lessons the hard way.
"There's alway something where I go, 'Oh, I didn't know that,'" Lionel exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in an episode airing April 17 at 11 p.m. "Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma'am—forget everything else. Just remember sir and ma'am, and you kind of walk your way through."
As for what else fans can expect from his performance, Lionel admitted that Charles personally requested a specific track that he agreed to perform.
"And the answer is yes, I will do it," Lionel said at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize ceremony. "We will not reveal because it's completely enveloped in secrecy. So, all I can tell you is I'm very happy to be there."
Though the setlist is decided, other details are still coming together, including his wardrobe.
"I don't even know what we're going to finalize," Lionel admitted. "All I know is we've got this wonderful invitation. I'm pulling from everywhere."
What Lionel is certain about, though, are his high hopes for how the monarchy will change with Charles, who ascended as king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
"I'm very happy for him," Lionel said of Charles. "He's kind of waited in that second position for a very long time. And I think what we're gonna get now is the new version of the royal family. I'm looking forward to see what he's going to bring to the table, and I can tell you right now, he's gonna change it up a little bit."
Charles and Queen Camilla's ceremony will be the first coronation the United Kingdom has seen in 70 years. Among those attending will be Charles' siblings—Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward—and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
