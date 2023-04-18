Lionel Richie Shares Biggest Lesson on Royal Protocol Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Lionel Richie Previews Performance at King Charles' Royal Coronation

Lionel Richie is truly ready to impress the crown.

The singer-songwriter—who will be one of the performers at King Charles III's May 6 coronation—recently shared his own tips for navigating royal protocol. After all, the musician had to learn some lessons the hard way.

"There's alway something where I go, 'Oh, I didn't know that,'" Lionel exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in an episode airing April 17 at 11 p.m. "Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma'am—forget everything else. Just remember sir and ma'am, and you kind of walk your way through."

As for what else fans can expect from his performance, Lionel admitted that Charles personally requested a specific track that he agreed to perform.

"And the answer is yes, I will do it," Lionel said at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize ceremony. "We will not reveal because it's completely enveloped in secrecy. So, all I can tell you is I'm very happy to be there."