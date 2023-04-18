Love Is Blind’s Kwame Addresses Claim His Sister Is Paid Actress

Watch : Netflix Apologizes For Love Is Blind Reunion Delay

Love may be blind, but the DNA is real, according to Kwame Appiah.

The Love Is Blind star set the record straight on rumors that he hired an actress to play his delightful sister Barbara on the Netflix dating show.

Co-host Vanessa Lachey helped him put the internet chatter to rest during the season four reunion on April 16, noting, "Barbara was not a paid actress."

Kwame agreed, before praising the woman who helped raise him: "She's been my best friend my whole life."

His wife and co-star Chelsea Griffin added, "She's just that good of a sister... She is a fairy Godmother of a sister."

Viewers enjoyed seeing Barbara warmly celebrate Chelsea on their wedding day, even though Kwame's mother refused to attend the ceremony and did not approve of their relationship.

However, Barbara is not the only member of Kwame's family that Chelsea has grown closer to since filming wrapped. The speech language pathologist revealed at the reunion that she finally met Kwame's mother during a Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Kwame's sister.