Shay Mitchell Reacts to Her Brand BÉIS' Connection to Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Scandal

Watch : Shay Mitchell WEIGHS IN on Scandoval Drama

No lie here: Shay Mitchell loves a marketing moment.

The Pretty Little Liars alum's luggage company BÉIS recently had some fun on social media when Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was photographed with one of the brand's weekender bags as she left castmate Tom Sandoval's home amid news of their affair. On March 30, the brand shared a non-sponsored image of Raquel loading the large tote into the trunk of her car alongside the caption, "We provide the bag not the baggage."

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, Shay weighed in on the buzzy post.

"I have an amazing team at BÉIS," she told host Erin Lim Rhodes while celebrating Coachella at the Revolve Festival, jokingly noting that people "come up with the baggage and we provide the bags."

The actress added that BÉIS has a lot of the VPR fans on staff who "tell me all the things," even though she hasn't personally been keeping up with Scandoval.