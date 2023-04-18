Shay Mitchell Reacts to Her Brand BÉIS' Connection to Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Scandal

No lie here: Shay Mitchell loves a marketing moment.
The Pretty Little Liars alum's luggage company BÉIS recently had some fun on social media when Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was photographed with one of the brand's weekender bags as she left castmate Tom Sandoval's home amid news of their affair. On March 30, the brand shared a non-sponsored image of Raquel loading the large tote into the trunk of her car alongside the caption, "We provide the bag not the baggage."
Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, Shay weighed in on the buzzy post.
"I have an amazing team at BÉIS," she told host Erin Lim Rhodes while celebrating Coachella at the Revolve Festival, jokingly noting that people "come up with the baggage and we provide the bags."
The actress added that BÉIS has a lot of the VPR fans on staff who "tell me all the things," even though she hasn't personally been keeping up with Scandoval.
"They love it," Shay shared. "They're gonna watch the reunion, so I'm excited."
And despite all the drama surrounding VPR cast, several stars of the Bravo show stepped out at Coachella this year. In fact, Ariana Madix—who broke up with Tom after he had cheated on her with Raquel—was seen making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai while catching a late-night performance at the music event.
As for Raquel and Tom? Neither were seen in the crowd, though Raquel previously told E! News that she would be spending some time to focus on herself.
"I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said in a March 9 statement. "I care for Tom, and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal."
Last month, a rep for Tom also cleared the air about the true nature behind Raquel visiting the TomTom restauranteur at his home. Noting that Raquel "did not stay the night," the spokesperson told E! News, "She stopped to say hi and bye to Tom as he was headed to the airport to go home."
