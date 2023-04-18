Love Is Blind's Paul Reveals the Cast Member He Dated After Micah Breakup

Paul Peden didn't have to look very far for a rebound.
After the environmental scientist turned down fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar in the Love Is Blind season four finale, Paul reignited a flame that burned brightly during his time in the pods.
"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Paul exclusively told E! News. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her."
Wendi Kong, a 29-year-old from Seattle, didn't get much airtime on the Netflix reality series, but once Paul connected with her out in the real world, he says they were "never exclusive, but went on dates."
However, Paul explained that he and Wendi were almost too compatible to make anything work.
"It's almost too much," Paul told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."
What makes Wendi's story even more interesting is that she actually got engaged during filming of season four, though Netflix decided not to include her story on the show. Wendi and 29-year-old Cleveland native Jimmy Forde got engaged in the pods, but split after roughly three months together, according to Netflix's Tudum website.
It was after their split that she and Paul tried dating.
As for why Love Is Blind doesn't follow every couple that gets engaged on the show, creator Chris Coelen told People, "I think really what it comes down to is how people get there in the first place. We're looking to tell the most genuine, most authentic stories that we can and that's really the criteria by which we judge what stories we're going to follow, and the stories we're going to then tell on the program."
Paul also revealed that he got in touch with Amber Wilder—whose strong bond with Paul played out for the season four cameras—once they were outside of the pods.
"We had a cordial moment of a no hard feelings kind of thing and an acknowledgment of the connection that we had that was real," Paul explained. "But we didn't date or anything like that."
Ultimately, Paul is thankful for his experience on the show—and the tools that it's equipped him with as he moves ahead.
"It clarified for me exactly what I'm looking for and what I can tolerate and what is vital in a relationship and what cannot exist in a relationship," he noted. "You need admiration. You cannot have any degree of contempt. For me personally, I need somebody that I see my best self reflected in them and I want to be that for them."
Love Is Blind season four is available to stream on Netflix.
For a status check on all of the season four couples, keep scrolling.