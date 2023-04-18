Love Is Blind's Paul Reveals the Cast Member He Dated After Micah Breakup

Watch : When Love Is Blind's Paul KNEW He Didn't Want to Say 'I Do' to Micah

Paul Peden didn't have to look very far for a rebound.

After the environmental scientist turned down fiancée Micah Lussier at the altar in the Love Is Blind season four finale, Paul reignited a flame that burned brightly during his time in the pods.

"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Paul exclusively told E! News. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her."

Wendi Kong, a 29-year-old from Seattle, didn't get much airtime on the Netflix reality series, but once Paul connected with her out in the real world, he says they were "never exclusive, but went on dates."

However, Paul explained that he and Wendi were almost too compatible to make anything work.

"It's almost too much," Paul told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."