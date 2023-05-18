Pack These Under $25 Amazon Products to Avoid Breaking Out on Vacation

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You've probably already started booking your flight and hotel for your dream summer vacay. Before you start packing whatever travel-sized toiletries you found in your medicine cabinet into your carry-on, hear us out for a moment.
Wherever you're headed, traveling can do a number on your skin— long flights stuck in ultra-dry airplane cabins, disrupted sleep cycles, changes in climate and the stress from rushing through the airport can all contribute to an increased risk of breakouts and irritated skin. Traveling often equates to the perfect storm for skin troubles, especially for those of us who have more sensitive skin already.
If your skin tends to take a turn for the worse whenever you travel, you're not alone. And, if dealing with an acne breakout isn't something you've included in your travel itinerary, scroll ahead to shop the best, affordable picks from Amazon to help you prevent and treat blemishes.
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap
First things first, hydration. One of the most crucial tried-and-true methods for taking care of your skin is drinking plenty of water, which can help keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. This classic Hydro Flask is ultra-durable, portable and leakproof, making it the perfect companion to keep by your side during your travels. The TempShield insulation is made to keep beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours, according to the brand.
The bottle has 27,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "I purchased a 24 oz Hydro Flask bottle and have to say it's one of the best water bottle purchases I've made in a while. I bought it for a trip in which I usually use the stainless with the tapered top and screw on cap. It was so much easier to fill with ice and water. It's thin design made it easy to fit in a backpack or in the side of a under the seat bag. ... If debating.. just buy it and try it."
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Trial Combo
CeraVe is one of those skincare brands whose products deserve every bit of their hype, including this moisturizing cream and hydrating face wash duo, which has 116,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The travel-size combo is fragrance-free, allergy-tested, non-comodogenic and suitable for use on your face and/or body, so you can effectively cleanse and moisturize during your travels without worrying about harsh reactions from your skin.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I have wicked acne prone skin on my face so I was really hesitant to try anything new other than the stuff I've been using for literally 10 years but it wasn't helping with dry skin recently so after reading up on a lot of products I saw someone's testimonial on this so I thought Id try it and after a week Im hooked. It has yet to cause any breakouts and literally helped the dry skin on my face in 2 days. It leaves your face feeling soft and clean w/o it feeling like you just put greasy crap all over your skin. There is no odor to it which is nice especially from a guys perspective. Im usually skeptical of some reviews but I'm glad I took the chance on this stuff, it was well worth it. Helpful tip, a little goes a long way so it will def last."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
La Roche-Posay's gentle face cleanser is a great everyday face wash, especially for those with sensitive skin. It gently removes face and eye makeup, dirt and impurities without dirsupting the skin's natural protective barrier and pH. The cream cleanser, which has over 25,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, is formulated with key dermatological ingredients like ceramide-3, niacinamide and La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I have combination skin that tends to be on the dry side, also can be sensitive to certain drying ingredients. That said, this face wash works really well for me! I was also pleasantly surprised by the size of the bottle/amount of product for the price and given the quality of the product. Moisturizing face wash can be thick and leave like a weird residue/texture on your skin, but this is nice and light and doesn't dry my skin too much while leaving it feeling clean. Will buy again!"
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
If your skin and/or body is especially prone to acne, this PanOxyl foaming wash may be just what you need. The antimicrobial cleanser, which has 46,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, is formulated with 10% benzoyl peroxide, and it works to kill acne-causing bacteria on contact and lift dirt from your pores. It can help clear existing acne on your face and body, as well as help prevent new breakouts from forming, according to the brand.
One shopper on Amazon wrote, "As someone who has struggled with severe back acne for years, I have tried many different products to find relief. I was pleasantly surprised by the effectiveness of this product. The active ingredient, benzoyl peroxide, is a powerful acne-fighting ingredient that penetrates deep into the skin to kill acne-causing bacteria. The foaming wash formula makes it easy to apply and lather on your skin, even on hard-to-reach areas like your back. After using this product for a few weeks, I noticed a significant improvement in my back acne. The acne started to clear up, and the inflammation and redness subsided. Additionally, it didn't dry out my skin or cause any irritation, which is always a concern when using acne products. Overall, I would highly recommend PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide to anyone who's struggling with severe back acne. It's a powerful acne fighter that's easy to apply and gentle on the skin. Give it a try and see the results for yourself!"
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Mini (3-Pack)
If you haven't yet incorporated cleansing oils into your skincare regime yet, this is your sign to do so— they're absolute gamechangers, especially if you have sensitive skin and/or wear makeup frequently. These travel-size deep cleansing oils helps remove stubborn makeup while removing sebum and other skin impurities, leaving your face soft, clean and radiant. It's formulated with skin-defending ingredients like rosemary leaf oil, vitamin E and virgin olive oil, and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
According to one shopper, "I have been using this product for many years to remove eye and face makeup including layers of mascara. It works great! From time to time I get the idea to try another brand of deep cleansing oil only to see the other product does not work nearly as well as the DHC brand. And so I end up ordering DHC and throwing out the other brand. Great product! I am sticking with DHC Deep Oil Cleanser!"
Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes (50-Count)
If you don't have time to freshen up before your long-haul flight that you almost missed after sprinting through the airport, your face and body may be more prone to breakouts from the accumulated bacteria and sweat that's sitting on your skin. These Cetaphil wipes are a convenient solution for avoiding this unpleasant situation, and it has 17,000+ 5-star reviews for a reason. The cleansing cloths feature a soap-free formulation that won't strip your skin of its natural protective oils and emollients, but will gently cleanse makeup and dirt so you're feeling squeaky clean before boarding.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I have sensitive skin, prone to redness so am always looking for products that are gentle to use especially on my face. I have never seen these in store (however I'm sure they can be found) and just happened across them on Amazon. I actually use other products by this brand per dermatologist recommendation so I was excited to give them a try! I can't even begin to explain these face wipes, they are so soft and so gentle, and they don't leave a weird residue on my skin after use… I will never use anything other than these since finding! Updating to include my teenage daughter is now hooked as well!"
COSRX BHA Cleansing Pad (70-Count)
These cleansing pads in particular are something that we never knew we needed in our skincare routine but now can't live without. The one-step, hypoallergenic toner pads help remove dirt, impurities and makeup reside from the skin while delivering exfoliating and reducing excess sebum.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I originally purchased for my son's acne. While he was using it to great success, I had the worst flair of my life of Seborrheic Dermatitis. Desperate as my class reunion was days away, I started using this twice a day as it as salicylic acid like properties. In two days the texture was vastly improved and flakes were minimal- by the forth day, the flaking, burning and itching were all gone. All that was left was mild redness that was easily covered with my medium coverage foundation. I continued to use this after the symptoms were gone as I also noticed improved skin texture and less definition in my wrinkles. I am ordering 2 more cans/ One for me and another for my son. He is also seeing a reduction in his acne scars."
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid for Dry Skin
Neutrogena is another tried-and-true brand that delivers high-quality products without breaking the bank, and this Hydro Boost face moisturizer with 79,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews is certainly no exception. The neck and face moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which is a hydrator naturally found in skin that helps bind and retain water within your skin's surface. The water-gel formula absorbs quickly into your skin like a gel but provides the long-lasting, intense moisturizing power of a face cream, so you get the best of both worlds.
One shopper on Amazon wrote, "I have had the driest, flaky, stressed out skin. My face and skin in general is supersensitive. I was using a different moisturizer (very expensive) and it was doing absolutely nothing to help. I stumbled over an article on this and I thought I would try it. I swear this is the best, most helpful, moisturizer that has not given me any rashes or "hotness" to my face. I also use the hydro boost skin cleanser and it is awesome as well. it cleans but doesn't make my skin feel even dryer. I LOVE this stuff and will continue to buy it. Well worth the price give it a try. I was a skeptic. Now I am a believer!"
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen
As important as hydrating is, it's equally important to follow up with sunscreen, especially if you're traveling by air. UV rays are much more intense at higher altitudes, and the thinner air translates to less protection against harmful radiation. This lightweight sunscreen with SPF 70, which has 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, provides reliable sun protection without leaving a heavy, greasy finish.
One shopper on Amazon also noted how the sunscreen was gentle yet effective on their skin, writing, "This is exactly what I've been looking for- a face sunscreen that blends easily and is not pasty!! It feels great on my skin and seems to do a great job of protecting my skin from the sun. I also like how it helps even out redness. I have very sensitive skin and it hasn't caused any reactions."
COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (96-Count)
There are a number of pimple patches available on the market nowadays, but I always end up coming back to these COSRX pimple patches. They have 31,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and for good reason— they just work, period. The packs come with three different sizes to cover multiple pimples, and they're hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "These little dots are like magic. In just a few days an emerging pimple is gone without becoming huge and unsightly or flaky and disgusting. They come in three sizes, so you can apply them right where you need them. They are clear and unobtrusive, but they aren't something I'd wear in public. I apply them at night, once I've prepped my skin for bedtime and leave them overnight. They stay put just fine. By morning I usually see a difference. Most of the time it only takes 2 or 3 nights for the pimple to disappear. I don't have a lot of trouble with acne, but the occasional pimple usually shows up at the most inopportune time. For this reason. I ALWAYS have some on hand, and I take them along when I travel."
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
Restore your skin's texture by treating breakouts and prevent future ones from happening with this Differin acne treatment gel, which has 51,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in travel-friendly packaging. The water-based formula includes 0.1% Adapalene, which is an Rx-strength acne ingredient, and the gel works deep into your pores to clean and protect.
One Amazon reviewer described this as "finally something that works," writing, "I have had stubborn acne for most of my adult life...small but all over my face. Like you can't see it from afar, but when you get up close, you can tell. I tried everything to get rid of it, even visiting a dermatologist to get prescription level medication (that ironically caused an infection?) Either way, it took me about 10 years to figure out I actually had "milia", which is a specific time of acne that either requires a specific type of acne treatment or extraction. There's where I landed on this gel. I have used it for about 2-3 weeks now and my face is ready looking the smoothest it's ever looked. There's still a few milia, but it's clearing up way faster than I thought."
Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask (10-Pack)
Mediheal is beloved in the K-beauty community, and the brand is especially known for its amazing face masks. This 10-pack tea tree mask is one of the most popular versions, and for good reason. The all-in-one calming mask is infused with a naturally clarifying elixir of herbal extracts, and it starts working right away to minimize signs of trouble on your skin. The willowbark exfoliates buildup while the rosemary and tea tree oil help deep clean your pores, making these masks a must-have on your travel packing list if you have sensitive skin.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "These masks as amazing. I have tried many different kinds and these are my favorite. I have combination skin. I use these before going to bed to help heal, prevent, etc. while I sleep. It is calming for the skin and makes me not want to pick at my skin. The material is very soft and almost translucent yet has enough hold for the ample amount of product that you get. Meaning it does not feel heavy when you put it on your face or uncomfortable as some masks do. The product does not have a tacky feel or smell. There is extra serum to pat on after putting the mask on and even after you take it off if you want. The fit of the make is also nice in that the slits are well placed for making it easier to smooth the mask out where needed. Overall a solid purchase for the price if you are looking for a mask to add to your routine I helping with acne."
Analou Naturals Brightening Mask
This pumpkin honey glycolic mask is another great option to bring along during your travels if you want to keep your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated no matter where you're headed. The mask gently exfoliates and resurfaces your skin for an even tone, removing dirt and impurities from your skin so all that's left is a clean, radiant glow.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I really like this mask. It has a rich, luxurious feel on the skin and smells wonderful. I leave it on in the evenings for 20 mins, wash off, and follow with my regular serum and cream. I've noticed a clear difference in the way my skin is much more moist and hydrated the days after i use the mask. My skin also looks cleaner and is smoother and plumper. With my type of olive skin, which loves exfoliation, I could use this mask nearly every day. Other people might use it more like once a week. There is a tingle when I first put on the mask but it goes away after a couple of minutes. Some people might find it strong. I'm very glad i decided to purchase this pumpkin mask. It's the first product I've tried from this brand and I'm picky about products. I find that most commercial products use a lot of fillers and very little of the real ingredients. In recent years I've been making my own serums that are much more potent. But when I saw this Andalou Naturals mask I checked the ingredients first and saw that the active ingredients are at the top of the list. It really makes a difference in the quality. I will try other products in this line."
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist
This La Roche-Posay face mist is formualted with thermal spring water, which includes a unique combination of mineral salts and soothing trace elements, to tone and refresh your skin, according to the brand. The mineral-rich mist also contains a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant and it has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper wrote, "This is my favorite piece of skin care. I can use it no matter what is going on with my skin. It's high in Selenium which is a wonderful antioxidant and this is an amazingly anti-Inflammatory and calming mist that can prep, soothe, hydrate and set makeup. Love this stuff!"
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
Of course, we can't talk about face mists without mentioning Mario Badescu, the cult-fave beauty brand that's known for its affordable-yet-effective mists. This facial spray collection comes with all the favorites, namely the rose water, cucumber, lavender and orange blossom, in travel-friendly packaging, so you can throw one (or all) of them into your carry-on without any hassle.
The mists have 17,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper wrote, "I mist my face with these all the time. I have sensitive skin and have found these to be excellent for a variety of uses. I loved the aloe one previously, but I wanted to try small versions of the other sprays so that I could see if I liked them before buying bigger versions. This set is perfect for that! I like to use the green one (aloe) when I'm having a normal skin day, the purple (lavender) one before bed or when my skin is feeling irritated, the pink (rosewater) one when my skin needs a refresh, and the orange one when my skin needs a burst of energy in the morning. I'm so happy with these and I'm so glad I got to try out the whole set. I'll be buying full versions now!"
Diva Stuff Pillow Mist
While we're on the topic of mists and skincare, this Diva Stuff pillow mist is perfect for spritzing on your neck pillow during long-haul flights so you can catch some much-needed zzz's without catching bacteria, too. The mist is formulated with potent acne-fighting ingredients like witch hazel, tea tree water, peppermint hydrosol and lavender hydrosol to help promote clear skin and absorb oil and sebum, according to the brand.
According to one shopper on Amazon, "I've been using this product for a little under two weeks and I have definitely noticed benefits to my skin. I acne prone skin, I get the deep cystic acne along my chin and on my neck. I also have oily skin/hair. I noticed my acne would flair up if I didn't change my pillow case frequently enough ( I also switched to silk pillow cases as well) ever since I started using this, and switched pillow cases, my skin has improved immensely. The cystic acne spot I had on my neck is improving daily, breakout are not happening daily, any my face doesn't feel oily in the mornings anymore. I spray my pillow 5 spritz right before I lay down and it works great. I can smell the lavender when I spray it but when I actually lay on my pillow I don't. So, if your looking mainly for a lavender spray, this isn't it. But the anti bacterial factor was the reason I purchased, and I'll definitely be buying again. I've recommended to my friends and family already, and will continue to. Great product!!"
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
Eye creams are so important, especially when you're spending time in environments like dry airplane cabins that can be harsh on your skin. This top-rated Cetaphil eye gel-cream has 47,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's formulated with hyaluronic acid to provide instant, long-lasting hydration for the delicate skin around your eye.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "One week after using this product and the results are awesome! My skin is very sensitive, so I was worried at first but this has done nothing but help! The akin under my eyes always get dried out, but since using this product twice daily I haven't had any further issues. If you're on the fence, I recommend trying this product."
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion (3-Pack)
If your skin tends to get dry and cracked while you're traveling, this travel-size moisturizing lotion is an absolute must-have to keep in your bag. The lotion is formulated with enriching ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and emolliants to help relieve and protect dry skin for a full 24 hours, according to the brand.
One Amazon reviewer called this an "excellent all around lotion," adding, "Normally I don't feel strongly enough about a lotion to write a review, but I came online to sign of for the subscribe-and-save and figured I'd leave a review. My husband and I both use this lotion. It isn't greasy, but also isn't watery. I use this as a body lotion (I'm still using oil of olay on my face) but my husband uses it on his face. He has eczema and this was recommended by the dermatologist (apparently some of the sunblock in other face lotions can cause eczema flairups). It's strong enough that I can also use it on my dry feet and hands in the winter (without getting all greased up). I also put this lotion on my long curly hair! It avoids the crunchy gel feeling, has little scent, and isn't greasy."
Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Travel Size (3-Pack)
If you're looking for an all-around, tried-and-true product that can help protect against dry or cracked skin and chapped lips, Aquaphor is the name of the game. This multi-purpose healing ointment is designed specifically for dry, compromised skin, and its water-free formula helps soothe skin while creating a protective barrier to create an ideal healing environment. The ointment, which comes in travel-friendly packaging, has 11,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
According to one shopper, "Love this product for so many things but works great for scar prevention, chapped lips, facial moisturizer and whole body moisturizer for after shower. Great for treating sunburned skin as well. Love to slather on my face and especially my under eye area before bed. Love the product in the stick form or the bottle. Easily spreadable and highly absorbent. Amazing product for so many uses. 10/10 recommend!"
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil with Vitamin E
This cult-fave Bio-Oil skincare oil has 91,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it fully deserves the hype. This multi-use skincare oil can help improve the appearance of acne scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, aging and dehydrated skin and more (think: chapped lips, dry hair, etc.). The paraben-free oil also includes key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin B, rosemary oil, chamomile oil, lavender oil and PurCellin oil.
According to one Amazon shopper who called this product "The Absolute Best," "I've been using this for about 4 months now and wow it has made a huge difference on my skin. Midwest winters are brutal on my skin and my face just gets so dry. Not anymore! It makes your skin so soft, and actually helps even out your complexion. I wish I knew about this product years ago. It has helped me immensely. I also have been using it on a scar I have on my leg and it has helped diminish it a bit. Not a huge difference, but one I can notice. You barely need to use any so the bottle lasts forever. I honestly can't recommend this product enough! I was nervous at first because I thought it was going to make my face feel oily or greasy, but it does neither. It absorbs into your skin really well, and when I put my makeup on over it, my makeup looks smoother and more natural. I have extremely sensitive skin and I had no reactions to this at all. If you're looking for healthier moisturized skin, look no further, this is it!!"
