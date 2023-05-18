Pack These Under $25 Amazon Products to Avoid Breaking Out on Vacation

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You've probably already started booking your flight and hotel for your dream summer vacay. Before you start packing whatever travel-sized toiletries you found in your medicine cabinet into your carry-on, hear us out for a moment.

Wherever you're headed, traveling can do a number on your skin— long flights stuck in ultra-dry airplane cabins, disrupted sleep cycles, changes in climate and the stress from rushing through the airport can all contribute to an increased risk of breakouts and irritated skin. Traveling often equates to the perfect storm for skin troubles, especially for those of us who have more sensitive skin already.

If your skin tends to take a turn for the worse whenever you travel, you're not alone. And, if dealing with an acne breakout isn't something you've included in your travel itinerary, scroll ahead to shop the best, affordable picks from Amazon to help you prevent and treat blemishes.