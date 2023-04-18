10 Amazon Products That Will Solve Life's Everyday Problems

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love products that make life a little easier? We often face dilemmas of all sorts on the daily, so when there's a product to help us solve life's everyday problems, we jump to buy them.
There's a ton of amazing quick-fix products out there, so we rounded up some of the very best ones from Amazon to help you finally solve just a few of life's little problems. From AirPod cleaning kits that are perfect for on-the-go use to anti-nausea acupressure wristbands that are clinically proven to prevent motion sickness symptoms, these clever products will help you solve the little problems that pop up in your life. You can shop them all below to make your day-to-day just a bit easier.
Portable Cordless Heating Pad
If you have back pain or lower stomach cramps, this portable heating pad from Amazon that is currently on sale is a must-try for on-the-go relief.
One reviewer raves, "I've been using a large heating pad for menstrual cramps for years. Found this on Amazon and decided to give it a try—it works wonders!! Targets the lower abdomen perfectly. The belt is adjustable and not too tight. The heating pad itself is very light and you will forget that you even have it on."
Airpod Cleaner Kit
If you haven't cleaned your wireless headphones, phone or camera in a while, this is your sign to do just that. This cleaning kit has hundreds of positive reviews, and it comes with travel-friendly cleaning pen and sponge and cloth.
One reviewer gushes, "The cleaning kit works very well, it removed all the junk off my earbuds, very easy to use and at a reasonable price."
Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle Cleaning Paste and Multi-Purpose Spray 2-Pack Bundle
No matter the mess, The Pink Stuff has got you covered. This cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray bundle is all you need to tackle tough stains.
One reviewer explains, "I cannot tell you how many different products I have tried to clean this brown staining on my kitchen counter tops. I have left so many different cleaning products soaking on the spots overnight, for hours with no improvement. In less than 5 minutes.....GONE. I am amazed. I also had stains from a small kitchen fire above my stove that wouldn't come out and I figured "there goes my security deposit!". Again, less than 5 minutes later...GONE. Believe the positive reviews. This stuff is basically MAGIC. No harsh chemical smell, or really any smell at all. And I worry about odors as I have pets. Easy to use, no hard scrubbing, quick results. This is a cleaning must-have. Highly recommend 100/10."
TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector
This drain protector and catcher from TubShroom has over 117,000 positive Amazon ratings, and reviewers love it because it's "super easy to clean" and "catches everything."
One reviewer says, "I have long thick hair that sheds easily, so drain clogs have been a constant in my life--until now. The Tub Shroom works as advertised; it catches all the hair (and other debris) and prevents clogs. It works best if you remove it after every shower (or two) and let it dry out. Then the hair wrapped around it can be easily removed. It's also less likely to get mold/mildew if it dries out between showers. It's inexpensive and lasts a good long while. I highly recommend it."
Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Acupressure Wristband for Motion & Morning Sickness
If you experience motion sickness more often than not, these Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Acupressure Wristbands with over 26,000 positive reviews will be a gamechanger. The plastic knobs sewn into the inside of the wristbands exert pressure on an acupressure point to relieve nausea and vomiting.
One reviewer says, "Holy cow. I tried these out for restless sleep a whim, because they were cheap and I was desperate. Somehow, wearing these little fabric bands with a paid button built in on my wrists at night keeps me from constantly tossing and turning, or getting up five times every night. I even had a lucid dream where I was showing people how they worked. I'm blown away…"
Cable Clips
Get your cords out of that tangled mess and keep them from falling behind your desk with these adhesive cable clips. The clips have over 7,000 positive Amazon reviews, one reviewer sharing, "These are super easy to adhere and work really well. You won't be able to fit any REALLY beefy cables in the slots but they'll accommodate pretty much any cable you'd need for a home office. The rubber is just rigid enough to make this a robust product but still soft enough that it doesn't take a ton of effort to get the cables into position. You can pull cables through to adjust lengths as desired too. The adhesive works really well."
XIILSIE 2Pcs Air Fryer Silicone Liners
Save yourself an extra mess in the kitchen with these silicone liners that you can easily place in your air fryer. The food-safe, non-stick silicone liners have over 2,000 positive Amazon reviews.
One reviewer gushes, "Works very well, I used it many times. Every time I use it, I just throw it into the dishwasher and it's good to go again."
2 PACK Mini Bag Sealer
Keep your favorite snacks extra fresh with this mini bag sealer set that has over 2,900 positive Amazon reviews. All you have to do is plug the smart heat sealer in and seal away.
One reviewer shares, "My father has a difficult time tryna close bags and finding clips in our house only happens when you don't need them. I got these for him thinking it would be funny at first (him thinking he got straighteners) but also crazy useful. Now 2 of my sister's also own these and my mother takes one to work with her. This was a win."
OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest
Use this silicone utensil rest as a spoon holder or steam releaser and avoid any slipping or spilling. The crab is not only a functional gadget, but it's also a fun and playful touch for your kitchen. It has over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
One creative reviewer says, "Love this little crab, he is an extra hand for me, he holds my toothbrush and also my watercolor brushes. Fun and versatile."
Nifty Coffee Pod Drawer
If you're a coffee connoisseur, you're going to want to purchase this coffee pod drawer from Amazon with over 27,000 positive reviews. The drawer can be stacked below your coffee machine for organized, easy access to your favorite pods.
One reviewer shares, "I can stow the K-cups in this bad boy and I can sit my coffee duo on the top and run it back and forth on the counter without scratching the top, I'm in heaven!"
