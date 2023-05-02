Jared Leto Deserves an Award for His Paws-itively Incredible 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Look

One year after showing up to the Met Gala with a doppelgänger, Thirty Seconds to Mars rock star Jared Leto stepped out in a head-turning, furry ensemble.

Just call Jared Leto the king of the 2023 Met Gala.

One year after surprising fashion lovers with his and Alessandro Michele's doppelgänger get-up, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1 with another must-see look. He Quite literally turned heads on the red carpet in a full cat costume in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette. (See even more star sightings on the red carpet here.) 

However, after unmasking, he transformed into an all-black ensemble and a matching cape featuring an ornate detailing around the neckline and shoulders.

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's Met Gala aims to honor the late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Per Vogue, guests were asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Balmain, Fendi and Chanel. 

In October, Lagerfeld's company announced that it's partnering with Jared to co-create a film about Lagerfeld that "will celebrate his life and legacy." 

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me," the actor said in a quote shared by the House of Karl Lagerfeld at the time. "He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man."

While Jared has found success in both music and movies, the 51-year-old has won big in the fashion game by following his own eye.

Style is such a personal thing," he told British GQ in June 2021. "It's a lot more than what someone is wearing. There are quite a few people who I think have excellent style not just through their clothes but through their personality, their energy and the positivity they emanate."

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And while the outfit is an important step to looking and feeling your best, Jared also doesn't underestimate smell.

"Like a lot of things, fragrance can communicate so much," he told the publication. "I like scents that smell like campfire and smoke. I think fragrance creates strong memories."

But perhaps what makes Jared a true fashion winner is his mindset.

"Fashion at its best is art and at its worst, it's just material," he shared with Access Hollywood in November 2021. "I really don't give a f--k. I would rather have fun with it than not. I don't take it that serious."

Keep reading to see even more must-see Met Gala fashion moments.  

