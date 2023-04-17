Is Daisy Jones & The Six Getting a Season 2? Suki Waterhouse Says…

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Down to Do Daisy Jones and The Six LIVE Shows?

Suki Waterhouse is ready to get back on the keyboard.

The actress recently revealed she and the Daisy Jones & The Six cast "would love a season two," but that the decision is ultimately not in their hands.

"It would be so nice to do a season two," she exclusively told E! News' The Rundown at the Revolve Festival in Coachella. "I would love that. We just have to figure out the story."

Suki said they would also have to talk to Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author behind Daisy Jones & The Six, on what the storyline for season two would look like. However, the cast already has some pitches of their own.

"We have a lot of silly ideas," Suki told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "I guess it could be a reunion tour."

And even though Suki is currently filming a new, unspecified project with her Daisy Jones co-star Sam Claflin, the singer is half a heart without the rest of the group.