Is Daisy Jones & The Six Getting a Season 2? Suki Waterhouse Says…

Suki Waterhouse is ready to get back on the keyboard.
The actress recently revealed she and the Daisy Jones & The Six cast "would love a season two," but that the decision is ultimately not in their hands.
"It would be so nice to do a season two," she exclusively told E! News' The Rundown at the Revolve Festival in Coachella. "I would love that. We just have to figure out the story."
Suki said they would also have to talk to Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author behind Daisy Jones & The Six, on what the storyline for season two would look like. However, the cast already has some pitches of their own.
"We have a lot of silly ideas," Suki told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "I guess it could be a reunion tour."
And even though Suki is currently filming a new, unspecified project with her Daisy Jones co-star Sam Claflin, the singer is half a heart without the rest of the group.
"It makes me feel sad," she noted. "We're like, 'where is everyone else?'"
Not to worry, though, as the cast could possibly reunite for a real tour—though nothing has been confirmed yet.
"We are all actively talking about it, and I heard just in my own camp that people really want us to go on tour, like in a very serious way," Suki admitted. "People want really that to happen."
Would Suki be down to tour? Yes, and she's already imagining which venues to play.
"I would love to do like a two-month tour, but with all of us being actors that are already doing other projects, I think that might be a little tough," Suki shared. "My dream is three nights, like Madison Square Garden, the Fonda in L.A. or the El Rey—three iconic places and then maybe Royal Albert Hall in London."(See more of Suki's interview at The Rundown on Snapchat.)
For more interviews from Coachella, tune in to E! News April 17 at 11 p.m.