Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Reveals Name of Baby Boy During Reunion

Watch : Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

Bartise Bowden brought a very special piece of information to the Love Is Blind reunion.

Bartise, who appeared on season three of the Netflix dating series, made a surprise appearance during the season four reunion to ask the final couples a question. And he also used the occasion to share his baby boy's name.

"This is my son Hayden." Bartise declared in a video while holding the infant. "He's also a massive fan of the Love Is Blind franchise."

However, he added that his little one has "not watched daddy's season and he will not ever watch daddy's season, hopefully."

As for the question Bartise had for some of the season four cast? "Out of the final couples, who is gonna be the first to become parents?" Bartise asked. "Who is going to be the first couple to have a little cutie pie just like I do right here?"

Their answer? While two of the final couples—Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin as well as Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown—suggested they were still enjoying newlywed life, Bliss Poureetezadi admitted that she was eager to start a family with husband Zack Goytowski.