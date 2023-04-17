Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Reveals Name of Baby Boy During Reunion

Bartise Bowden brought a very special piece of information to the Love Is Blind reunion.
Bartise, who appeared on season three of the Netflix dating series, made a surprise appearance during the season four reunion to ask the final couples a question. And he also used the occasion to share his baby boy's name.
"This is my son Hayden." Bartise declared in a video while holding the infant. "He's also a massive fan of the Love Is Blind franchise."
However, he added that his little one has "not watched daddy's season and he will not ever watch daddy's season, hopefully."
As for the question Bartise had for some of the season four cast? "Out of the final couples, who is gonna be the first to become parents?" Bartise asked. "Who is going to be the first couple to have a little cutie pie just like I do right here?"
Their answer? While two of the final couples—Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin as well as Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown—suggested they were still enjoying newlywed life, Bliss Poureetezadi admitted that she was eager to start a family with husband Zack Goytowski.
"We do things really fast," Bliss noted. "I can't wait to have a family with him and I'm excited for it. We're still talking about when that time is but I'm really, really excited for it."
Bartise and Hayden's sweet video comes a little more than a week after the reality star revealed he had welcomed a baby boy.
"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," the 27-year old wrote in his April 7 Instagram post. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella."
Bartise paired the announcement with a carousel of photos spending time with his son, including watching Love Is Blind season four together and watching Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters tournament on TV. The collection of pics also featured a few snaps of the pair celebrating St. Patrick's Day, as Bartise sported a shamrock necklace while holding Hayden, who was dressed in a shamrock outfit.
And days after announcing Hayden's arrival, Bartise posted a TikTok featuring a video of himself cradling his newborn and clips of the little one wide awake. He captioned the April 11 post, "First easter for lil man."
The reality TV personality—who parted ways from fiancée Nancy Rodriguez during season three—has not publicly revealed the identity of the mother of his child. Following Love Is Blind, Bartise went on Netflix's Perfect Match in February 2023, where he chose Izzy Fairthorne as his match for the show's finale.
Though the pair have not confirmed their status since the series concluded, People reported in March that they are no longer together.