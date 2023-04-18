What Larsa Pippen's Real Housewives of Miami Co-Stars Really Think of Her Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Is Larsa Pippen's new boo Housewife-approved?
The 48-year-old's Real Housewives of Miami co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are revealing what they really think of her boyfriend Marcus Jordan three months after the couple officially confirmed their romance.
"He and Larsa are great together," Alexia exclusively told E! News on April 17. "They're super into each other and are enjoying each other so much."
And Marysol couldn't agree more. "He's a Capricorn like me, I love him!" she added. "He's a doll and he treats Larsa really well. She's very happy and he's a very polite, awesome, good-looking guy. I think they're a great couple and I hope they last forever."
As for a possible engagement on the horizon. Alexia says she doesn't see them walking down the aisle in the near future. "I feel like it's too early in their relationship to talk marriage," she noted, adding, "but everything is possible when you're crazy in love."
Larsa and Marcus—the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan—first sparked romance rumors last year, but didn't go Instagram official until January 2023. And despite both being from the NBA world, as Larsa was previously married to Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, Larsa recently revealed they only met several years ago through mutual friends.
"We're in a great place, we motivate each other," she shared on The Tamron Hall Show Feb. 28. "We're really happy being together and I feel like that's the most important thing."
As for their 16-year age difference? Larsa isn't bothered by chatter about her dating a younger man.
"I've dated guys a lot older than me—Scottie is 10 years older than me," the Peacock star explained. "So I don't really view age as you're mature or immature."
—Reporting by Marenah Dobin
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)