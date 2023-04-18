What Larsa Pippen's Real Housewives of Miami Co-Stars Really Think of Her Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Watch : Larsa Pippen Reveals Details Of Dating Marcus Jordan

Is Larsa Pippen's new boo Housewife-approved?

The 48-year-old's Real Housewives of Miami co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are revealing what they really think of her boyfriend Marcus Jordan three months after the couple officially confirmed their romance.

"He and Larsa are great together," Alexia exclusively told E! News on April 17. "They're super into each other and are enjoying each other so much."

And Marysol couldn't agree more. "He's a Capricorn like me, I love him!" she added. "He's a doll and he treats Larsa really well. She's very happy and he's a very polite, awesome, good-looking guy. I think they're a great couple and I hope they last forever."

As for a possible engagement on the horizon. Alexia says she doesn't see them walking down the aisle in the near future. "I feel like it's too early in their relationship to talk marriage," she noted, adding, "but everything is possible when you're crazy in love."