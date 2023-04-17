Find Out the Gift Ryan Seacrest Left Behind for New Live Co-Host Mark Consuelos

Watch : Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Will Host Live! "Until One of Us Dies"

Mark Consuelos' new work digs came fully furnished.

The 52-year-old took over as co-host alongside his wife Kelly Ripa on the freshly-titled Live with Kelly and Mark April 17, and as Mark exclusively told E! News, former Live co-host Ryan Seacrest wanted to make sure he felt right at home.

"[Ryan] did pass something down to me that I'm very excited about," Mark revealed. "He's leaving his furniture in his dressing room. It's Ryan Seacrest furniture. Usually I'd be like, ‘I want to re-decorate, I want to get my own stuff.' But he's so bougie. It's the greatest stuff."

Kelly made sure to emphasize what a big deal Ryan's gesture was, saying, "He has the nicest dressing room I've ever been in."

On his friendship with Ryan, Mark said, "We have such a great relationship. We're truly like brothers." And hey, a fancy sofa will always help sweeten the deal.