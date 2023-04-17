Find Out the Gift Ryan Seacrest Left Behind for New Live Co-Host Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos' new work digs came fully furnished.
The 52-year-old took over as co-host alongside his wife Kelly Ripa on the freshly-titled Live with Kelly and Mark April 17, and as Mark exclusively told E! News, former Live co-host Ryan Seacrest wanted to make sure he felt right at home.
"[Ryan] did pass something down to me that I'm very excited about," Mark revealed. "He's leaving his furniture in his dressing room. It's Ryan Seacrest furniture. Usually I'd be like, ‘I want to re-decorate, I want to get my own stuff.' But he's so bougie. It's the greatest stuff."
Kelly made sure to emphasize what a big deal Ryan's gesture was, saying, "He has the nicest dressing room I've ever been in."
On his friendship with Ryan, Mark said, "We have such a great relationship. We're truly like brothers." And hey, a fancy sofa will always help sweeten the deal.
As for his new daytime job, Mark insisted that he isn't concerned about how it might impact his marriage. After all, it's not his first time around the block.
"As a husband, I know exactly what not to do," Mark said. "The times I've co-hosted with her, there have been stories that when we were brushing our teeth getting ready in the morning, we were like, ‘Should we talk about that? Let's do it!' So we do have discussions and there have been a couple like, ‘Yeah, we probably shouldn't talk about that. Let's leave that one out.'"
While some stuff has been left at the bathroom sink, Kelly emphasized that airing some of their dirty laundry from their 27-year marriage is what people want to see.
"Mark has hosted the show many, many times with me," she noted. "We've had our fair share of disagreements on the air. I can look at it from a very zoomed out perspective. It's entertaining to watch married people argue on TV."
See it for yourself when Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.