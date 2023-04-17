15 Affordable Amazon Products You Need If The Microwave Is Basically Your Sous-Chef

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many cool tools and kitchen gadgets on the market nowadays, but today, we're taking it back to the basics. One of the most common household items that's there for us when we don't have the energy to cook after a long day of work, or don't have access to a full oven and stovetop setup, or just want to pop some popcorn for a classic movie night: the magical microwave. We're firm believers that the microwave is a seriously underrated cooking aid that deserves more recognition for all that it can do beyond just heating up some leftovers.
In case you're not yet ready to jump on this microwave bandwagon, we've rounded up the best products from Amazon to help convince you of the microwave's magnificence. From bacon cookers to mini steamers to even potato bags (yes, they actually exist— and they're game-changing), these multi-purpose tools cover every food group, so even if you're not feeling up to cooking a full-course meal, you can get all your daily nutrition in with some delicious food, compliments to Chef Microwave.
Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker
Cook your pasta faster than ever with the Fasta Pasta. The unique reservoir design allows water to circulate throughout and control the cooking temperature, resulting in perfect al dente pasta that's worthy of a chef's kiss. Measure, cook and drain your pasta with just one simple container in minutes— according to the brand, the Fasta Pasta can even cook vegetables, soups, casserole and rice.
Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Cooker
Bacon has long been a hearty breakfast staple, but it can be a hassle to cook and clean up. With the Makin Bacon cooker, you can cook savory bacon in minutes using your microwave. The clever design cooks bacon in the air and not in the fat— the convenient tray catches the fat that drips down, which you can then discard or use later for frying.
OXO Good Grips Microwave Egg Cooker
Speaking of breakfast must-haves, we can't skip the eggs. Whether you prefer scrambled or fried eggs, this microwave egg cooker has you covered. This one stands out from the others due to its removable base, which allows for easy transfer directly to your breakfast sandwhich or plate. Additionally, the wide opening allows you to crack and whisk your eggs directly in the cooker, meaning less cleanup (woohoo).
Sistema Microwave Breakfast Bowl
This breakfast bowl is specifically designed to heat porridge, oatmeal and more in the microwave. The steam release vent on the lid allows for splatter-free heating, and the easy locking clips help keep the lid in place while cooking and carrying.
Tafura Microwave Bowl with Lid (2-Pack)
This microwave-safe bowl has so many uses beyond just heating up your food— it can be used for soup, ramen, granola and yogurt, overnight oats and more. The container features cool-touch handles for easy removal from the microwave, as well as a special vent tab to prevent splatter while heating. It's also leak-proof, so you can take it with you on the go.
Rapid Ramen Cooker (2-Pack)
This ramen cooker has 22,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It takes the hassle out of cooking your favorite comfort bowl of noodles— just put your instant ramen in the container and let the microwave do all the work. The mcirowave cooker is also great for reheating leftovers, and multiple reviewers note using this tool for cooking pasta, soup and more.
RSVP International Stoneware Teapot Collection
As romantic as the idea of heating your antique tea kettle on the stove while wrapped in your coziest cardigan and reading your favorite book to pass the time is, sometimes you just don't have the time or energy to do so. This microwave-safe tea kettle is perfect for achieving the romanticism of brewing tea minus the hassle— it holds 42 ounces of liquid, and the spout has large drain holes to help keep it clear of tea leaves for easy pouring.
Joseph Joseph 45002 M-Cuisine Microwave Rice Cooker
Measure, wash, cook and serve perfectly fluffy rice and grains using just one container with this microwave rice cooker set. The package includes a 2-liter cooking pot, colander, measuring cup and a multi-purpose rice paddle, which can help lock the pot lid whilst providing two convenient carrying handles. Of course, the paddle can also be used as a spoon for fluffing and serving your rice.
Progressive International Microwave Mini Steamer
This mini steamer can be used to quickly and easily steam fresh or frozen vegetables, along with other foods. The 2-cup capacity is ideal for single servings, and the convenient non-stick surface makes cleaning quick and simple. Not to mention, the steamer basket doubles as a colander for easy rinsing and draining.
Perfect and Simple Silicone Bowl Lids (5-Piece)
These silicone bowl lids are one of those things you never knew you needed but can't fathom how you lived without once you've bought them. Save space and reduce clutter with these interlocking lids that allow for easy storage and splatter-free heating. The lids are engineered to hold their shape while being flexible enough to easily handle, place and remove. You can use them for the microwave, stove, oven, fridge or to serve food at the table indoors or outdoors.
Obtanim Microwave Potato Bag (2-Pack)
My mom bought one of these microwave potato bags when I was in high school, and I may or may not have snuck it into my suitcase when I left for college and have it in my possession to this day. This bag is an absolute cooking gamechanger, especially for those who are limited in space and tools; according to the brand, it can be used to cook potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn cobs, old bread and more within minutes. The bags are also machine washable and reusable.
Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover
Protect your microwave from splatters and spots with this plastic and silicone topper, which completely covers food to encourage even cooking and less mess. The design features small holes at the top of the lid to allow steam to escape and prevent condensation buildup while you're heating up your food. The cover is also collapsible for easy storage, and it includes an ergonomic handle to allow easy grabbing and placing.
KooMall Multi-Purpose Silicone Mat (3-Pack)
One of the most heartbreaking things that can happen when you're heating up food in the microwave is grabbing the plate or bowl without realizing it's extremely hot, and then accidentally dropping it on the floor out of reflex. These silicone mats are here to prevent this worst-case scenario by allowing you to fetch and enjoy your hot food immediately without burning your fingers. The mats can also be used as baking mats, splatter guards, dish drying mats, utensils rest, jar opener and more.
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
In the case that your food did accidentally splatter all over your microwave (it happens to the best of us), this Angry Mama microwave cleaner makes cleanup quick and easy. Just fill the body with vinegar and water (along with a squeeze of lemon juice for a more pleasant odor), replace the top, and microwave the Angry Mama for 5-8 minutes. The steam helps to soften microwave dirt and stains, making it easier for you to wipe away the gunk after removing the Angry Mama from the microwave after heating.
MiracleWipes for Microwaves and Cooktops (60-Count)
Another great option for getting your microwave to look as good as new is these MiracleWipes, which are specifically formulated to remove food and grime buildup from your micrwoave and cooktops. The multi-functional cleaner can be used to help lift away dirt, splattered foods, liquids, oily residue, surface fingerprints, spills and more, making them a quick and convenient go-to for any mess.
