15 Affordable Amazon Products You Need If The Microwave Is Basically Your Sous-Chef

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are so many cool tools and kitchen gadgets on the market nowadays, but today, we're taking it back to the basics. One of the most common household items that's there for us when we don't have the energy to cook after a long day of work, or don't have access to a full oven and stovetop setup, or just want to pop some popcorn for a classic movie night: the magical microwave. We're firm believers that the microwave is a seriously underrated cooking aid that deserves more recognition for all that it can do beyond just heating up some leftovers.

In case you're not yet ready to jump on this microwave bandwagon, we've rounded up the best products from Amazon to help convince you of the microwave's magnificence. From bacon cookers to mini steamers to even potato bags (yes, they actually exist— and they're game-changing), these multi-purpose tools cover every food group, so even if you're not feeling up to cooking a full-course meal, you can get all your daily nutrition in with some delicious food, compliments to Chef Microwave.