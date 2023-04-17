Shop the Best New April 2023 Beauty Launches From Milani, Fenty Skin, Sol de Janeiro & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
April is a fun one for all things beauty. From music festival makeup and hair trends to fresh spring beauty launches, there are a ton of new beauty products and trends to get in on this month.
From brands like Milani, Fenty Skin, Sol de Janeiro, Tata Harper Skincare, TAN-LUXE and so, so much more, we're spotlighting all of our favorite new skincare, makeup and haircare launches right here. Whether you're looking for hair products for curls and coils, eco-friendly makeup brushes, buttery soft body creams, eyeshadow sticks and beyond, we compiled some of the standout launches that deserve to be added to your beauty routine.
If you've been on the hunt for some new amazing beauty products, look no further than our roundup of the most anticipated new beauty launches of April 2023. Below, shop all the best makeup, skincare and haircare of the month.
Limited Edition Rio Radiance™ Body Glow Cream
Get in the summer spirit with Sol de Janeiro's latest limited edition body cream launch. The Rio Radiance™ Body Glow Cream has a nostalgic, beachy scent and melts into the skin like butter with moisturizing ingredients like squalane and ethically sourced mica.
Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream
Slather this ultra-rich peptide eye cream to your undereye area and say goodbye to dehydrated, dull and puffy eye bags and circles. The Fenty Skin eye cream uses ingredients like peptides, caffeine and vitamins to totally transform and give life to the skin, without leaving any residue behind.
TAN-LUXE The Express Hydrating Self-Tan Water
If you need a last-minute tan, this brand new self-tan water is a must-have. According to the brand, it'll give you a long-lasting tan in as little as half an hour, with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
One reviewer gushes, "This new tanning water is MAGIC! My tan develops in under an hour and is the most natural looking color with NO STREAKS. Perfect when you need a last minute glow. Couldn't recommend more!"
adwoa beauty Melonberry Vitamin C Frizz-Fighting Hair Gel
Not only are we obsessed with the vibrant packaging of this adwoa beauty Melonberry Vitamin C Frizz-Fighting Hair Gel, but we also love how it enhances curls and shine without adding weight to hair. If you have curly hair, this gel is a must-have, especially for the summertime.
e.l.f. x American Eagle Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette
If you love a denim-on-denim outfit, you'll love the latest e.l.f. and American Eagle collab. The Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette has 12 denim-inspired hues that you can use to create bold, smoky eye looks. With both matte and shimmery shades, the pigmented, blendable colors are perfect for any look you want to create.
Milani Gilded Eyeshadow Sticks
Milani's ultra-popular eyeshadow palettes are getting a travel-friendly revamp with these retractable eyeshadow sticks. The creamy shadow sticks give you up to 12 hours of wear, and they can be applied directly as an all-over shadow or liner. Throw any of the gorgeous metallic shades in your makeup bag so you can get glam anywhere you go.
Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Brown Eyeliner
Looking for a waterproof, transfer-proof, budge-proof and smudge-proof eyeliner that lasts up to 24 hours? Wonderskin's new 1440 longwear eyeliner ticks all the boxes. The liner comes in six different shades that are super versatile and vibrant.
Refillable Illuminating Eye Crème
Tata Harper Skincare's latest launch will have you feeling as bright as a diamond. The new Refillable Illuminating Eye Crème is made with ingredients like Spanish Lavender, Java Fruit and real diamond dust for luminescent results that are best for fine lines, dryness or dark circles, according to the brand.
Rose Gold Titanium Rotating Curler
Give yourself a salon-like hairstyle with the touch of a button with FoxyBae's latest and greatest Rose Gold Titanium Rotating Curler. The curling wand is super easy to use thanks to its rotating feature, and the titanium metal is especially suitable for "stubborn-to-style" hair types, according to the brand.
Sustainable Luxury Angled Multi-Blender Brush L
Achieve the perfect glam with these brand new Jenny Patinkin eco-friendly makeup brushes that are made with recycled plastic bristles that feel super soft and pliable. The ultra-fine, high-tech filaments not only feel luxuriously plush, but they also blend makeup precisely and smoothly.
Body Wash + Soak with Epsom Salt
Refresh and revitalize your skin with Raw Sugar Living's new body wash and soak with Epsom salt. The wash comes in two scents, including hibiscus + argan and lavendar + lemon balm, and it has ingredients like essential oils and soothing botanicals to cleanse and soften rough, dry skin.
Luna Daily The Hydrating Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe - With Prebiotics, Vitamins C & E, Omegas 3 & 6
If you're looking for an eco-conscious alternative to body wipes, meet Luna Daily. The microbiome balancing body care brand just launched at Sephora, with a thoughtful lineup of products, like this hydrating spray that can be used all over your body, even for sensitive skin types, according to the brand. Not only does it protect and rebalance the skin's microbiome, but it also softens and supports skin regeneration.
