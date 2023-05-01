Shop the Best New April 2023 Beauty Launches From Glossier, CLE Cosmetics, Juvia's Place & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
April was a fun one for all things beauty. From music festival makeup and hair trends to fresh spring beauty launches, there were a ton of new beauty products and trends to get in on during the month.
From brands like Glossier, CLE Cosmetics, Fenty Skin, Sol de Janeiro, Juvia's Place, TAN-LUXE and so, so much more, we're spotlighting all of our favorite new skincare, makeup and haircare launches of the month right here. Whether you're looking for hair products for curls and coils, eco-friendly makeup brushes, buttery soft body creams, eyeshadow sticks and beyond, we compiled some of the standout launches that deserve to be added to your beauty routine.
If you've been on the hunt for some new amazing beauty products, look no further than our roundup of the best new beauty launches of April 2023. Below, shop all the best makeup, skincare and haircare that won us over during the month.
Blushed Liquid Blush
Ready to meet your new favorite liquid blush? The brand new Blushed Liquid Blush from Juvia's Place is quite possibly the best I've yet to try— and I've tried quite a lot of liquid blushes. A little goes a long way with the super rich and pigmented formula, and the deep, radiant shades can't be beat. Whether you're looking for a deep purple blush or a bright pink more reminiscent of the barbiecore trend, there's a perfect blush shade for every type of glam.
CCC Cream
CLE Cosmetics recently expanded its CCC Cream shade collection, and if you haven't tried out the SPF-infused tinted moisturizer yet, that's got to change. The color-changing, multi-use primer and foundation seriously does it all, leaving a lightweight, flawless finish on the skin. You can apply the tinted moisturizer with a sponge or brush, but I get the best results when simply blending away with my fingers. The easy-to-use cream formula is also free of any synthetic fragrances, and lightly scented with essential oils. It's the perfect beauty product to add to your summer makeup lineup.
G Suit Soft Touch Lip Crème
Glossier is often known for its dewy, soft makeup products, so brand's latest launch is all about getting out of your comfort zone. The first opaque coverage lip product for the label, Glossier's new G Suit Soft Touch Lip Crème is a must-have if you're looking to get bold with your lip looks. The buttery soft, demi-matte formula glides on seamlessly, and each of the nine shades totally stand out.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions™ Fill + Repair Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
If you're looking to get a plump, brightened complexion minus the needles and injections, this Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions™ Fill + Repair Serum with Hyaluronic Acid will do the trick. According to the brand, the serum is an "alternative to injectable filler," as it firms, fills lines and restores the skin's moisture. The formula is super lightweight and hydrating, without leaving any sticky residue on the skin. The serum will have you glowing in no time.
Sustainable Luxury Makeup Brush Set, Dual-Ended
Looking for a sustainable luxury makeup brush set to achieve the most flawless glam of your life? Jenny Patinkin's latest and greatest Sustainable Luxury Makeup Brush Set has six dual-ended brushes that are made with recycled materials. The set comes with ultra-soft, multi-functional brushes and a small, travel-friendly pouch, so you can take them with you on the go.
M-61 Hydraboost Body Sunscreen SPF 30
Add M-61's latest sun care product to your summer beauty lineup to get glowing, protected skin. The oil-free Hydraboost Body Sunscreen has SPF 30, along with firming algae extract and peptides. Not only does the antioxidant-rich formula protect skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, but it also improves the skin's elasticity.
Charcoal Rose Body Scrub
Archipelago's latest body scrub launch will make your "everything shower" feel all the more luxurious. With seven different fragrances, the hydrating body scrubs are made with raw sugar, natural botanicals, essential oils and other ingredients to nourish and exfoliate the skin. Our personal fave? This Charcoal Rose scrub with charcoal, black cassis and pressed rose.
Limited Edition Rio Radiance™ Body Glow Cream
Get in the summer spirit with Sol de Janeiro's latest limited edition body cream launch. The Rio Radiance™ Body Glow Cream has a nostalgic, beachy scent and melts into the skin like butter with moisturizing ingredients like squalane and ethically sourced mica.
Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream
Slather this ultra-rich peptide eye cream to your undereye area and say goodbye to dehydrated, dull and puffy eye bags and circles. The Fenty Skin eye cream uses ingredients like peptides, caffeine and vitamins to totally transform and give life to the skin, without leaving any residue behind.
TAN-LUXE The Express Hydrating Self-Tan Water
If you need a last-minute tan, this brand new self-tan water is a must-have. According to the brand, it'll give you a long-lasting tan in as little as half an hour, with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
One reviewer gushes, "This new tanning water is MAGIC! My tan develops in under an hour and is the most natural looking color with NO STREAKS. Perfect when you need a last minute glow. Couldn't recommend more!"
adwoa beauty Melonberry Vitamin C Frizz-Fighting Hair Gel
Not only are we obsessed with the vibrant packaging of this adwoa beauty Melonberry Vitamin C Frizz-Fighting Hair Gel, but we also love how it enhances curls and shine without adding weight to hair. If you have curly hair, this gel is a must-have, especially for the summertime.
e.l.f. x American Eagle Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette
If you love a denim-on-denim outfit, you'll love the latest e.l.f. and American Eagle collab. The Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette has 12 denim-inspired hues that you can use to create bold, smoky eye looks. With both matte and shimmery shades, the pigmented, blendable colors are perfect for any look you want to create.
Milani Gilded Eyeshadow Sticks
Milani's ultra-popular eyeshadow palettes are getting a travel-friendly revamp with these retractable eyeshadow sticks. The creamy shadow sticks give you up to 12 hours of wear, and they can be applied directly as an all-over shadow or liner. Throw any of the gorgeous metallic shades in your makeup bag so you can get glam anywhere you go.
Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Brown Eyeliner
Looking for a waterproof, transfer-proof, budge-proof and smudge-proof eyeliner that lasts up to 24 hours? Wonderskin's new 1440 longwear eyeliner ticks all the boxes. The liner comes in six different shades that are super versatile and vibrant.
Refillable Illuminating Eye Crème
Tata Harper Skincare's latest launch will have you feeling as bright as a diamond. The new Refillable Illuminating Eye Crème is made with ingredients like Spanish Lavender, Java Fruit and real diamond dust for luminescent results that are best for fine lines, dryness or dark circles, according to the brand.
Rose Gold Titanium Rotating Curler
Give yourself a salon-like hairstyle with the touch of a button with FoxyBae's latest and greatest Rose Gold Titanium Rotating Curler. The curling wand is super easy to use thanks to its rotating feature, and the titanium metal is especially suitable for "stubborn-to-style" hair types, according to the brand.
Body Wash + Soak with Epsom Salt
Refresh and revitalize your skin with Raw Sugar Living's new body wash and soak with Epsom salt. The wash comes in two scents, including hibiscus + argan and lavendar + lemon balm, and it has ingredients like essential oils and soothing botanicals to cleanse and soften rough, dry skin.
Luna Daily The Hydrating Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe - With Prebiotics, Vitamins C & E, Omegas 3 & 6
If you're looking for an eco-conscious alternative to body wipes, meet Luna Daily. The microbiome balancing body care brand just launched at Sephora, with a thoughtful lineup of products, like this hydrating spray that can be used all over your body, even for sensitive skin types, according to the brand. Not only does it protect and rebalance the skin's microbiome, but it also softens and supports skin regeneration.
