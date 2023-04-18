Wedding Guest Dresses From Dress The Population That Are So Cute, They’ll Make the Bride Mad

If you're spending a beautiful spring or summer weekend traveling to a wedding, you deserve to be the hottest one there. I mean, the best-dressed one. That's what I mean.

We've all been there: Wedding season. A joy for many — The drinks! The dancing! An excuse to party with people you never see! — but just as often, a slog. The expenses. The travel. The gifts. The question of "Would so-and-so really notice if I didn't go?"

Then there's the additional complications. Like if you used to date one half of the happy couple. Or your current partner has. Or you're attending out of spite, for some reason (no judgment). The point is: Weddings can be fraught. So the last thing you need is to worry about what to wear, right?

With shoes and bags and jewelry (oh my!), hotel reservations, and choosing a +1 carefully on your mind, the dress should be the easiest part. That's why I've assembled a selection of Dress The Population offerings to choose from.

Sexy, sweet, and versatile, Dress The Population silhouettes are almost guaranteed to get you the old-timey wolf cartoon eye-popping from other guests. Maybe a few Awooogas! And quite possibly the ire of the bride. Oops!

But, whatever. Because when you look good, you feel great. So, prep for wedding season with this list of 17 dresses for wedding guests that will make you feel like it's your day, actually. Cheers!

Dress The Population Nicole Dress

Simply put: This is the dress that you wear to your ex's wedding.

Dress The Population Bailey Dress

This is the dress that you wear to your current partner's ex's wedding.

Dress The Population Felicia Dress

Black tie affair? Evening celebration set at a posh country club? The Felicia's full-length silhouette proves that formalwear can still be plenty sexy.

Dress The Population Silas Dress

Sleek, chic, and form-fitting, the Silas is the ultimate LBD.

Dress The Population Jayla Dress

The Jayla is a super-versatile mini that's guaranteed to turn heads.

Dress The Population Emery Dress

When you're looking for glitz, glam, and an evening look that's modest but not frumpy, this is the one.

Dress The Population Darleen Dress

This super-sweet silhouette is flouncy, romantic, and great for garden-based events.

Dress The Population River Dress

Is anything more dainty, delightful, and classic than this floral and feminine design? No. Plus, you'll get credit for only being kind of a show-off. 

Dress The Population Lainey Dress

This elegant sheath brings a sophisticated touch to any event. Weddings you don't want to attend, weddings where you have beef with the bride and she didn't really expect you to come, et. al.

Dress The Population Adelina Dress

A sweetheart neckline and all-over lace details make this dress your secret weapon.

Dress The Population Ximena Dress

For a sexy sheath that can be made formal (or less so). look no further than the ultra-flattering Ximena.

Dress The Population Lyla Dress

Sexy meets sophisticated in the curve-hugging Lyla dress. If you had one, you'd probably be wearing it right now, just for fun. 

Dress The Population Briella Dress

If you show up to a wedding rocking this, you know you're going to be tearing it up on the dance floor. I recommend wearing it when you didn't get a +1, so you can make the most of the "Can I buy you a drink?" asks you'll get throughout the event.

Dress The Population Liza Dress

Sequins! Cape sleeves! A mini length! Liza's got it all, and more.

Dress The Population Delphine Dress

With its high-low hem, faux wraparound silhouette, and floral pattern, the Delphine can be dressed up or dressed down with ease.

Dress The Population Catalina Dress

A fit-and-flare with a just-flirty-enough neckline, the Catalina is a dress you'll return to time and time again.

Dress The Population Emme Dress

I mean, no explanation needed here.

