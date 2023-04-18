Wedding Guest Dresses From Dress The Population That Are So Cute, They’ll Make the Bride Mad

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We've all been there: Wedding season. A joy for many — The drinks! The dancing! An excuse to party with people you never see! — but just as often, a slog. The expenses. The travel. The gifts. The question of "Would so-and-so really notice if I didn't go?"

Then there's the additional complications. Like if you used to date one half of the happy couple. Or your current partner has. Or you're attending out of spite, for some reason (no judgment). The point is: Weddings can be fraught. So the last thing you need is to worry about what to wear, right?

With shoes and bags and jewelry (oh my!), hotel reservations, and choosing a +1 carefully on your mind, the dress should be the easiest part. That's why I've assembled a selection of Dress The Population offerings to choose from.

Sexy, sweet, and versatile, Dress The Population silhouettes are almost guaranteed to get you the old-timey wolf cartoon eye-popping from other guests. Maybe a few Awooogas! And quite possibly the ire of the bride. Oops!

But, whatever. Because when you look good, you feel great. So, prep for wedding season with this list of 17 dresses for wedding guests that will make you feel like it's your day, actually. Cheers!