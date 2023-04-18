Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares Shares Her Step-by-Step Routine Just in Time for the Spring Sale

We interviewed Melinda Solares because we think you'll like her picks. Melinda is the Beauty Director for Sephora. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention, Sephora shoppers! The sale is officially open to all Beauty Insider Members. If you're looking for new makeup, skincare, and hair care products, but you're not sure what to buy, Sephora Beauty Director Melina Solares has just dropped her beauty routine.
Melinda said, "A little reset through self-care can transcend your day-to-day, bring you back into the present, and offer perspective as the seasons change. Sometimes our routine is more about what happens to our mind and body through the process than just the physical outcome, but a fierce look never hurts!"
If you want to unwind, refresh, and feel your best, Melinda shared her beauty must-haves.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator
"I'm beginning my refresh routine with a reset of my skin through gentle exfoliation. The Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator was the first cleanser of its kind that I tried and is still a favorite."
"The enzymes and salicylic acid clear clogged pores, the rice brain-derived phytic acid exfoliates to visibly brighten, and the colloidal oatmeal calms skin and reduces the look of redness. Not to mention, you literally get to whip it up, so it is a full sensorial experience to bring you back to a place of presence at the top of your routine."
Sephora Collection Hydrating Serum
"After exfoliating my skin, it is important to add moisture back immediately. That is not just because I have dry skin, it goes for all skin types! Exfoliating also makes the perfect canvas for your skincare to follow because removing that top layer of dead skin will allow everything that follows to penetrate even deeper. I follow up with the Sephora Collection Hydrating Serum, which is packed with polyglutamic and hyaluronic acids that capture surrounding moisture and act as a delivery system for the skin."
Sephora Collection Overnight Hydrating Mask
"I love Sephora Collection so much because it is innovative, effective, and it won't break the bank! It is perfect if you're just getting started building a routine or if you want to try something new without making a big commitment. The Sephora Collection Overnight Hydrating Mask is a luxurious and intense moisture mask, which is a go-to when my skin is feeling a bit dry and is thirsty for a hydration refresh."
Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45 with Sea Moss and Niacinamide
"SPF. Need I say more? Sunscreen should be used year-round, but once Spring has sprung, you know it's past due. The Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45 with Sea Moss and Niacinamide is so much more than a SPF! It contains good-for-your-skin ingredients but even more, it creates a pearlescent glow that gives me that makeup-free skin confidence. One of my favorite things about Cay Skin is how and why Winnie Harlow founded the brand, which I explain here."
Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation
"I use the Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation quite often when I am filming at Sephora's video studio in Hollywood. It has medium coverage, natural finish, and keeps the skin hydrated for hours which is so important for long days on set with endless touch-ups. That is why I love pulling it out when the Spring days become longer– I can wear it all day and touch it up for an evening out!"
Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer
"Speaking of touch-ups, the Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer will be your on-the-go best friend! This is a weightless, full coverage concealer that can be used to cover, highlight, contour, and more. It doesn't cake or get dry, and it goes on seamlessly for touch ups, as it refreshes your skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid."
LYS Beauty No Limits Matte Bronzer
"LYS Beauty is all about loving yourself, and was also the first Black-owned Sephora Clean Makeup brand! The founder, Tisha Thompson, comes from an extensive background of industry experience in makeup artistry, clean beauty product development, brand management, marketing, finance, and operations."
"Tisha is on a mission to dispel the myth that clean beauty, deep shade ranges, and high-performance products cannot coexist– and has succeeded. The LYS No Limits Matte Bronzer is creamy but long-lasting, matte but moisturizing, and blurring but luminous. It gives you that sun kissed glow that Spring is all about!"
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
"Whether you are a matte lover or more into a dewy finish, the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has got you covered with both options. Rare Beauty has created a name for themselves through consistent and innovative formulas. I almost always have at least one Rare Beauty product in my lineup!"
"One of my favorite things about the brand is how the shade names are little reminders like 'Grateful,' 'Worth,' and 'Virtue.' When I can, I like to take this as an opportunity in my routine to slow down, check in again, and consider what the word means to me. Let's be realistic, this is not going to happen every time, but even reading the shade name out loud is a quick reminder of self-love."
Tower 28 Beauty SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlight Balm
"Radiant, dewy skin is not going anywhere this Spring! New glowy-skin trends are emerging left and right, including one called 'Dolphin Skin,' which is all about sun kissed and wet-looking skin. The Tower 28 Beauty SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlight Balm is a go-to for any of these trends, as it is a balm with no shimmer or glitter that gives that glassy effect. It is also full of green tea extract for calming redness and aloe vera extract for hydration."
Valentino Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner
"I find that I tend to wear a bit more makeup in Fall and Winter, so I breeze over some of my favorite features to work on, like brows! When Spring comes around, I'll usually go for more of a no makeup, makeup look, which allows for more time and attention for my brows."
"This Valentino Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner has got to be one of my favorites because it comes with everything you need— a brow brush, brow pencil, and brow micro-liner pen. The micro-liner is so precise, that I often can't tell the difference between the strokes I am adding and my own brow hairs!"
GXVE by Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara
"To finish off a no-makeup-makeup look, I will always add a quick pass of mascara just to open up my eyes and add a bit of definition. The GXVE by Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Staring Clean Lengthening & Lifting Mascara does this well, but can certainly do much more! So, if you want to amp up your look with a bit more drama, just add another layer. The precision brush is magic, grabbing every single lash and separating at the root to add length, lift, and definition without the clumps. No flaking or smudging!"
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil
"This Spring Refresh is not just for the face – it is also about the hair! I had the opportunity to meet with the founders of Fable and Mane who gave me the rundown on their cult-favorite Fable and Mane HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil: $36. It is inspired by an ancient Indian hair secret that helps to strengthen, hydrate, and treat damage. Start by parting dry hair, rub the oil between your palms, massage into roots with a focus on the crown, and leave on as desired. This gives my hair an instant refresh!"
By Rosie Jane Wake the F*ck Up Body Oil and By Rosie Jane Calm the F*ck Down Body Oil
"Last but certainly not least, this may actually be my favorite refresh pair! The By Rosie Jane Wake the F*ck Up Body Oil and Calm the F*ck Down Body Oil are ultra-hydrating body oils infused with a curated mix of essential oils crafted to invigorate or calm your senses."
"My Spring Refresh is just as much about how I feel as it is how I look, so while these oils make my skin look hydrated and radiant, I am most obsessed with the intentional moment of checking in with myself, deciding what I need in that moment, and taking in the scent while doing a bit of breathwork while I apply."
