Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares Shares Her Step-by-Step Routine Just in Time for the Spring Sale

We interviewed Melinda Solares because we think you'll like her picks. Melinda is the Beauty Director for Sephora. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Attention, Sephora shoppers! The sale is officially open to all Beauty Insider Members. If you're looking for new makeup, skincare, and hair care products, but you're not sure what to buy, Sephora Beauty Director Melina Solares has just dropped her beauty routine.

Melinda said, "A little reset through self-care can transcend your day-to-day, bring you back into the present, and offer perspective as the seasons change. Sometimes our routine is more about what happens to our mind and body through the process than just the physical outcome, but a fierce look never hurts!"

If you want to unwind, refresh, and feel your best, Melinda shared her beauty must-haves.

Reminder, here's the info you need to get a discount at Sephora. Use the promo code SAVENOW at checkout.