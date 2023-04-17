You'll Be Soaring After Learning Zac Efron Just Followed Ex-Girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

It's the start of something new for Zac Efron's Instagram feed.
High School Musical fans were recently left buzzing after seeing Vanessa Hudgens had a new Instagram follower: her former co-star and ex-boyfriend.
While the Tick, Tick…Boom! star hasn't reciprocated the favor just yet, Zac's social media move was enough to have followers speculating as to what could possibly be the reason.
"HOYY!!! ZAC JUST FOLLOWED VANESSA ON INSTAGRAM??? MY ZANESSA HEART," one user wrote on Twitter April 17. Another account added, "You're telling me we got zac following vanessa before we got s4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
In addition to starring in three High School Musical movies together, the co-stars dated for four years before breaking up in December 2010. And while the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in the months following their split, both parties have since moved on.
In fact, Vanessa—who previously dated Austin Butler for nearly nine years—got engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker in February after more than two years of dating.
And while Zac is single after his 2021 breakup from Vanessa Valladares, he recently celebrated Valentine's Day with a special someone. When marking the most romantic day of the year, the actor snapped a photo with "My Valentine" and 3-year-old half-sister, Olivia.
Regardless of their relationship status, Zac and Vanessa have proven to be a beloved dynamic duo with Disney fans.
Last summer, the pair posted from East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah within weeks of one another. And while followers quickly hoped that the timing was more than a coincidence, Vanessa explained why she stopped by the school she made famous in the Disney Channel movie.
"My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake—he's a baseball player," she told Entertainment Weekly in October. "So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, 'I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time's sake.'"
But why was Zac spotted there too?
"What can I say?" Vanessa quipped. "I'm a trendsetter."