You'll Be Soaring After Learning Zac Efron Just Followed Ex-Girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens REACTS to Zac Efron High School Musical Reunion Rumor

It's the start of something new for Zac Efron's Instagram feed.

High School Musical fans were recently left buzzing after seeing Vanessa Hudgens had a new Instagram follower: her former co-star and ex-boyfriend.

While the Tick, Tick…Boom! star hasn't reciprocated the favor just yet, Zac's social media move was enough to have followers speculating as to what could possibly be the reason.

"HOYY!!! ZAC JUST FOLLOWED VANESSA ON INSTAGRAM??? MY ZANESSA HEART," one user wrote on Twitter April 17. Another account added, "You're telling me we got zac following vanessa before we got s4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

In addition to starring in three High School Musical movies together, the co-stars dated for four years before breaking up in December 2010. And while the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in the months following their split, both parties have since moved on.

In fact, Vanessa—who previously dated Austin Butler for nearly nine years—got engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker in February after more than two years of dating.