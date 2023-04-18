Relive All of the Most Shocking Moments From Coachella Over the Years

Watch : Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny at Coachella Amid Romance Rumors

What happens in the desert doesn't always stay in the desert.

Coachella 2023 is one weekend down with one left to go and the second round will have a lot to live up to, thanks to the headline-making antics of some of the celebrities in attendance. Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted making out in Palm Springs, while new couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen getting cozy after she cheered the singer on during his April 14 headlining set. Plus, Frank Ocean cut his time on stage amid rumors of tension with concert organizers.

Still, like festival queen Vanessa Hudgens, drama is a longtime loyal attendee of Coachella, with plenty of OMG occurrences going down in the desert since it began in 1999. From last-minute canceled concerts to surprise on-stage smooches, we're looking back at some of the most shocking happenings as we rest up ahead of weekend two.