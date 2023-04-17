Why Jenna Ortega Says Her Wednesday-Inspired Style Isn't Going Anywhere

Jenna Ortega shared insight into her edgy, goth-glam style and how playing Wednesday Addams encouraged her to step out of her beauty and fashion comfort zone.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 17, 2023 7:53 PMTags
FashionTVBeautyShowsNetflixE! InsiderJenna Ortega
Watch: Jenna Ortega & Scream 6 Cast Tell Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Jenna Ortega is embracing the dark side.

The Wednesday actress recently shared just how connected she is to the iconic Addams Family character, especially when it comes to her newfound sense of style.

"Up until then I was really, really attached to my long hair," Jenna told Vogue in an interview published on April 12 about chopping her hair into the viral "wolf cut" last December. "Changing it encouraged me to be more adventurous; to experiment and be more creative in that way."

The 20-year-old pointed out that after playing Wednesday, she's not afraid to push the boundaries with her fashion and beauty. After all, she's rocked a Corpse Bride-inspired look at the Netflix show's red carpet premiere last November or her edgy wardrobe malfunction at the Scream VI screening in March.

"I've always respected goth culture," she explained. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."

photos
Wednesday Premiere: Star Sightings

Jenna explained why she also feels empowered to do things on her own terms.

"I've been acting for over a decade now," she said, "so I know what it's like to not necessarily be heard or feel like I have a voice. I kind of had a hard time growing up because I was such a people pleaser; I was so desperate to be whatever I felt people wanted me to be."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet After Travis Scott Breakup

2

How Lola Consuelos Supported Live With Kelly & Mark’s Premiere

3

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Coachella 2023

She continued, "And I felt like the traditional beauty standards really affected me; they didn't always resonate with me."

However, it's clear Jenna's Wednesday-inspired style and attitude aren't going anywhere. Keep scrolling to see all of her most fashionable moments that resemble the dark, twisted character.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Sleek and Chic

In vintage Atelier Versace.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Morticia Addams Vibes

In Saint Laurent.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Two Snaps

In Saint Laurent.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Suited Up

In Dzojchen.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
Lady in Lace

In Valentino.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
Silver Siren

In Dolce & Gabbana. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Hitting the Mark

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic
Goth Bride

In Versace.

Instagram
Fiery Details

In Dion Lee.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
All-Black Uniform

In Valentino.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Monochromatic Mode
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet After Travis Scott Breakup

2

How Lola Consuelos Supported Live With Kelly & Mark’s Premiere

3

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Coachella 2023

4

Ariana Madix Makes Out With New Man After Tom Sandoval Breakup

5

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower Weekend That's So Fetch