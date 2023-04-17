Lola Consuelos Supports Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at Live With Kelly and Mark Debut

As Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kicked off a brand-new chapter in daytime TV with the premiere of Live With Kelly and Mark, their daughter Lola Consuelos showed her support in studio.

Live With Kelly and Mark's big premiere was a family affair.

As Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos began a brand-new chapter of the daytime talk show, the couple had the support of a familiar face.

In the opening segment of the April 17 episode, the camera panned to the audience where Mark and Kelly's daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, was sitting in the front row. And not only was she a proud supporter, but Lola also became a topic of conversation when psychic Char Margolis returned to the show as a guest. 

During her segment, Char was reminded of an episode from more than two decades ago when she correctly predicted Kelly—who also shares Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, with Mark—would be expecting another baby, that would be named Lola.

The episode, which saw Mark take up the position of permanent co-host, comes just days after Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to the talk show after six years. After delivering an emotional farewell April 14, the On-Air With Ryan Seacrest host was quick to wish Mark the best of luck before his first show.

"Your mornings are in good hands, and even better hair," Ryan wrote on Instagram April 17. "Good luck, @instasuelos. Wishing you a great first day."

Instagram

So, how did Mark's first day go? The Riverdale star quickly praised his wife for her talents in front of the camera. 

"This is my favorite hour or television every morning, I swear," Mark said. "I'm so proud, and it's just a privilege to be here with you."

And yes, the 52-year-old quickly realized both him and his wife have come a long way since their soap opera days.

"Thank you for trusting me to be your co-host," he shared with his wife before poking fun at their All My Children characters. "Thank you America, thank you—Hayley and Mateo forever."

For more of Mark and Kelly's best family moments, keep reading. And watch Live With Kelly and Mark weekdays on ABC.

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

