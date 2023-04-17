Lola Consuelos Supports Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at Live With Kelly and Mark Debut

Watch : Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Will Host Live! "Until One of Us Dies"

Live With Kelly and Mark's big premiere was a family affair.

As Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos began a brand-new chapter of the daytime talk show, the couple had the support of a familiar face.

In the opening segment of the April 17 episode, the camera panned to the audience where Mark and Kelly's daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, was sitting in the front row. And not only was she a proud supporter, but Lola also became a topic of conversation when psychic Char Margolis returned to the show as a guest.

During her segment, Char was reminded of an episode from more than two decades ago when she correctly predicted Kelly—who also shares Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, with Mark—would be expecting another baby, that would be named Lola.

The episode, which saw Mark take up the position of permanent co-host, comes just days after Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to the talk show after six years. After delivering an emotional farewell April 14, the On-Air With Ryan Seacrest host was quick to wish Mark the best of luck before his first show.