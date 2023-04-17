Charli D'Amelio Enters Her Blonde Bob Era During Coachella 2023

Charli D'Amelio took Coachella 2023 by storm with a head-turning hair transformation, as she went from long black locks to a dramatic blonde bob. See her look below.

Charli D'Amelio's unexpected hair change at Coachella 2023 was a total head-banger.

The TikTok star not only ditched her signature long black tresses for a dramatic blonde style, but she got it chopped into a chin-grazing bob while attending the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, Calif. (from April 14-16).

Charli, 18, debuted her new look on the last day of Coachella, April 16, sharing a series of Instagram images that showed her posing in front of the festival's famous carousel and enjoying light bites with her boyfriend Landon Barker. (See all of the star sightings here.)

In the photos, the influencer styled her fresh 'do in beachy waves that were scrunched up in an undone texture. The rocker-chic vibe matched her outfit perfectly, as she wore a black off-the-shoulder crop top with flowy bell sleeves and floral embroidery. She paired the blouse with a ruffle-tiered lace maxi skirt, black combat boots and an oversized belt with a thick silver buckle.

Charli's transformation, courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, comes nearly two months after her big sister Dixie D'Amelio unveiled a blonde pixie during Paris Fashion Week.

Instagram

Dimitris, who was also the mastermind behind Dixie's look, told E! News how Linda Evangelista inspired her makeover.

"Linda also had her signature dark locks the same as Dixie before she went platinum," he explained on March 3. "And I had to bleach Dixie's hair two times, and then tone it in order to achieve an icy platinum shade."

Of course, Charli and Dixie aren't the only stars to switch up their trademark hairstyles during a major event. Keep on scrolling to see all of the celebrity makeovers.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Getty Imges
Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
