Charli D'Amelio Enters Her Blonde Bob Era During Coachella 2023

Charli D'Amelio's unexpected hair change at Coachella 2023 was a total head-banger.
The TikTok star not only ditched her signature long black tresses for a dramatic blonde style, but she got it chopped into a chin-grazing bob while attending the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, Calif. (from April 14-16).
Charli, 18, debuted her new look on the last day of Coachella, April 16, sharing a series of Instagram images that showed her posing in front of the festival's famous carousel and enjoying light bites with her boyfriend Landon Barker. (See all of the star sightings here.)
In the photos, the influencer styled her fresh 'do in beachy waves that were scrunched up in an undone texture. The rocker-chic vibe matched her outfit perfectly, as she wore a black off-the-shoulder crop top with flowy bell sleeves and floral embroidery. She paired the blouse with a ruffle-tiered lace maxi skirt, black combat boots and an oversized belt with a thick silver buckle.
Charli's transformation, courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, comes nearly two months after her big sister Dixie D'Amelio unveiled a blonde pixie during Paris Fashion Week.
Dimitris, who was also the mastermind behind Dixie's look, told E! News how Linda Evangelista inspired her makeover.
"Linda also had her signature dark locks the same as Dixie before she went platinum," he explained on March 3. "And I had to bleach Dixie's hair two times, and then tone it in order to achieve an icy platinum shade."
Of course, Charli and Dixie aren't the only stars to switch up their trademark hairstyles during a major event.