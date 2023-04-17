Charli D'Amelio Enters Her Blonde Bob Era During Coachella 2023

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Is "the One"

Charli D'Amelio's unexpected hair change at Coachella 2023 was a total head-banger.

The TikTok star not only ditched her signature long black tresses for a dramatic blonde style, but she got it chopped into a chin-grazing bob while attending the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, Calif. (from April 14-16).

Charli, 18, debuted her new look on the last day of Coachella, April 16, sharing a series of Instagram images that showed her posing in front of the festival's famous carousel and enjoying light bites with her boyfriend Landon Barker. (See all of the star sightings here.)

In the photos, the influencer styled her fresh 'do in beachy waves that were scrunched up in an undone texture. The rocker-chic vibe matched her outfit perfectly, as she wore a black off-the-shoulder crop top with flowy bell sleeves and floral embroidery. She paired the blouse with a ruffle-tiered lace maxi skirt, black combat boots and an oversized belt with a thick silver buckle.